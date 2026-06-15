Horror Podcast ‘Creepy’ Acquired by Be Afraid Media; Host Jon Grilz Set to Lead Be Afraid Podcast Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Be Afraid Media has acquired horror podcast 'Creepy,' and Jon Grilz, the host, is set to lead the company's podcast network.

Horror Podcast ‘Creepy’ Acquired by Be Afraid Media; Host Jon Grilz Set to Lead Be Afraid Podcast Network ‘The Furious’: Inside the Balletic and Brutal Fight Scenes, From Mixing Martial Art Styles to Taking 18 Days to Shoot the Insane Final Showdown Be Afraid Media has acquired full ownership or “Creepy,” including its catalog of over 1,200 episodes, almost all of which have been sourced from and shaped by a community of fan writers.

All3Media Boss Jane Turton on Banijay Merger: ‘Scale Is Important, but You’ve Got to Work Out Why Scale Matters'Popular on Variety “The timing is no accident,” the statement reads.

“Horror born on the internet, the urban legends, short stories, and shared online lore known as creepypasta, has moved from the fringes of message boards to the center of the genre, with record-breaking films adapted from online horror communities reshaping what the business considers commercial. ‘Creepy’ has run that exact model in audio for nearly a decade: sourcing original stories from the writers and readers of the creepypasta community on Reddit and beyond, producing them with sound design and a full team of narrators, while paying and crediting the creators behind every episode.

” “When we launched in January, we said building a real horror audio network was job one,” Brad Miska, partner at Be Afraid Media, said in a statement.

“‘Creepy’ is how we make good on that, and putting Jon at the helm is how we make sure it keeps growing. The whole industry is suddenly paying attention to stories that started online, and ‘Creepy’ has been the home of that kind of storytelling in audio for years. He’s one of the best in the genre, and now he’s building the network, not just a show.

” “I’ve spent the last decade working on horror podcasts and I’m really looking forward to the chance to take what I’ve learned to help build the Be Afraid Podcast Network to make sure that creators still have a voice while more and more celebrities step into the space drawing attention from the independent podcasters,” Grilz, creator of “Creepy” and new Head of Podcasts for Be Afraid, said in a statement.

“I truly believe we are in the golden age of horror and couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of this community. ” “It’s thrilling to welcome ‘Creepy’ to the Be Afraid Podcast Network, and Jon Grilz to a leadership role on our team. Be Afraid connects studios and advertisers with vital audiences in horror and entertainment,” Heather Luttrell, CEO of Be Afraid Media, said in a statement.

“Our rapid growth from 16 million fans at launch to more than 30 million today is getting a lot of attention from our film studio clients, who are hungry for more access to these important audiences. ” Be Afraid Media, Inc. launched in January by Bloody Disgusting founder and “Terrifier 3” and “V/H/S” producer Brad Miska, is, per the official description, “a fan-owned horror media company uniting premium genre content, original merchandise, community engagement, and live events under one banner, reaching an audience of more than 30 million horror fans.

” The Be Afraid Podcast Network also includes shows such as “Hometown Ghost Stories,” “ScaredyCast,” “Slasher Radio,” “Kim and Ket Stay Alive… Maybe,” “Kim and Ket Survive the Cellar,” “Girl, That’s Scary,” “Post Mortem with Mick Garris,” “Development Hell,” “Dark Sanctum,” “The Every Day is Halloween Podcast” and “Cult Following.

”Huma Qureshi on ‘Toxic,’ a Sign-Language Assassin Film She Produced Herself and Why She Won’t Play ‘the Impoverished Brown Woman With a Problem’Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Film ‘Parallel Tales’ Sells Across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Canada Through Charades Japanese Cinematographer Ashizawa Akiko on Sneaking Angles Past Directors, Blowing Past ISO Limits and Why Bell Peppers Make the Best Color Charts ‘Fatherland’ Trailer: Sandra Hüller Embarks on a Father-Daughter Road Trip Across Post-War Germany in Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cannes Breakout





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Somebody at Apple clerical errored Jon Hamm out of a possible Emmy nominationSomebody at Apple clerical errored Jon Hamm out of a possible Emmy nomination

Read more »

Trump endorses Collins in Georgia Senate runoff. It’s his latest ‘MAGA’ pick in Republican primariesRepublican candidates are competing for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Read more »

Jon Snow's Alzheimer's Diagnosis Robs Him of Planned Fatherhood with Young Son TafaraRetired Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow, who embraced late fatherhood, faces a cruel twist of fate as an Alzheimer's diagnosis disrupts his plans to spend quality time with his young son. His wife, Precious Lunga, reveals how their child has become a 'mini carer' as the disease advances.

Read more »

Trump Endorses Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Runoff, Attacking Jon OssoffFormer President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Republican candidate Mike Collins in the upcoming Georgia Senate primary runoff. In a lengthy statement, Trump criticized Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff as a 'Radical Left' weak on crime and borders, while praising Collins as a proven 'America First' warrior with a record of supporting tax cuts and energy dominance. The endorsement sets the stage for a high-stakes intra-party battle between Collins and Republican Derek Dooley, with the winner facing Ossoff in the general election.

Read more »