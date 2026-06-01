Horror Movies with Unforgettable Final Shots

A look at horror films that end on haunting final images, from Possession to American Psycho, exploring how these closing shots linger in the mind and amplify the terror.

A great ending is one thing, and plenty of horror movies have great endings. Some of the movies mentioned below also have great endings, but the focus here is on how those endings themselves end.

The focus is on the very last shot you see before the end credits begin, or before the movie reads The End, if it's an older horror film from a time in cinema history when opening credits rather than end credits were the norm. The final shots here all do a great job at horrifying and unnerving right at the film's end, and spoilers are kind of unavoidable when you're talking about such moments.

Also, these shots aren't automatically the best or scariest parts of the movies in question. Instead, they're all here because they're ideal final notes for the horror movies that have preceded them, in each instance. The following films demonstrate how a single lingering image can encapsulate the terror and ambiguity that defines the genre, leaving audiences haunted long after the credits roll. 10 Possession (1981): Possession is one of the least chill horror movies ever made.

It's about strange things that happen to a couple once they start going through a divorce, with deteriorating mental states and doppelgangers playing a role in all the horror going on, alongside the genuine drama that comes with Possession being a movie about divorce. It's heavy and horrific all around, in other words, so it ending on a strange and supremely unsettling note shouldn't be too surprising.

In the final shot, Helen, who looks identical to Anna, one of the film's main characters, stares ahead, apparently at the sight of nuclear war breaking out, while the doppelganger of Mark, the other main character, hovers just behind her, obscured behind a frosted glass door. It's one hell of an ending image, and even if there might be a couple of images in Possession more unnerving, it's still very effective at lingering in one's mind, even long after the film's over.

The shot conveys a sense of apocalyptic dread and fractured identity, perfectly concluding the film's themes of disintegration and loss of self. 9 Midsommar (2019): When Ari Aster made a comedy of sorts with Beau Is Afraid, it ended up feeling like one of the most soul-crushing comedies ever, and then the same can be said when he tackled the Western genre with Eddington. So, it's unsurprising that when he unambiguously tackles the horror genre, you also get a good deal of misery, with Midsommar being almost as upsetting as Hereditary.

Midsommar has got the more memorable closing shot of the two early Ari Aster horror films, being a close-up on the face of the protagonist Dani as she watches a final ritual kill her boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, probably at that point, with him burning alive inside a small temple. She cries and then smiles at the sight, and all the chaos around her, and there's some ambiguity surrounding whether she actually feels free at this moment, or has been broken down completely by all the surrounding madness, having lost her sanity.

The uncertainty here concerning her state of mind is a perfect thing for such a psychologically upsetting and intense horror film to make you feel, right at the end. The image of Dani's ambiguous smile is a masterstroke, leaving viewers debating her fate and the film's commentary on grief and community. 8 The Thing (1982): Yes, you can barely see anything in the final shot of The Thing, but that overwhelming darkness feels very much intentional, and it works for the rest of the film's final scene.

Essentially, a shape-shifting alien life form has taken out almost everyone at a research base in Antarctica, with either one or two people left alive at the end of it all. Well, yeah, there are two actors in the final scene, but neither of them knows for sure if the other person is human, assuming they are both human, since the viewer can't be sure either.

In any event, survival does not look likely, and the darkness overwhelms, suggesting death for one if one is still human, or both if both are still human, is imminent. It's miserable and ambiguous in equal measure, and understandably considered one of the best endings to any sci-fi horror movie ever made.

The final shot, with the two figures huddled in the snow as the camera pulls away into impenetrable black, epitomizes paranoia and hopelessness. 7 The Silence of the Lambs (1991): The last scene in The Silence of the Lambs has Hannibal Lecter, having recently escaped, having one final conversation with Clarice Starling, telling her he doesn't want to track her down, but then talking about a loose end he does want to pursue. It's at that point he drops the famous I'm having an old friend for dinner line, which is his final line, but technically not the very last line of the movie, since Clarice then repeats Dr. Lecter? into the phone after he hangs up.

Still, he's the focus of the last shot of the movie, until he sort of disappears into a crowd, following Dr. Frederick Chilton, the old friend. It's not hard to imagine some kind of terrible thing happening not long after, and it's an effectively eerie note for The Silence of the Lambs to conclude on, with the horror of Lecter being on the loose and able to hide in plain sight certainly being hard to deny.

The final image of Lecter blending into a bustling crowd is a chilling reminder of how evil can lurk unseen. 6 American Psycho (2000): American Psycho is more than just a horror movie, since it's an incredibly funny black comedy that's aged remarkably well, or more accurately, it's taken everyone time to realize just what the film was going for. The final shot of American Psycho is a slow zoom into Patrick Bateman's eyes as he sits in a diner with his lawyer, confessing his murders to no avail.

The camera pushes in as he realizes that his crimes may have been imaginary or that society simply doesn't care. The shot ends on his blank, cold stare, accompanied by the voiceover I'm simply not there. This ambiguous conclusion leaves the audience questioning the reality of everything they've witnessed, highlighting themes of materialism and identity in a consumerist nightmare.

The relentless zoom into Bateman's empty eyes is a perfect, unsettling final note that sums up the film's critique of yuppie culture





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