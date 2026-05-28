Horror Movies for Beginners: 10 Classics to Ease You In

For those who want to give horror a chance, but are intimidated by the gore and body count of modern horror movies, there are plenty of classic films that are perfect for beginners. These 10 horror movies are all classics, but are lighter on the body count and blood, making them a great introduction to the genre.

The horror genre isn't for everyone. Some movie fans simply find the genre too scary or too gory for their tastes. They'd rather watch something happy, funny, or thrilling, rather than spend 90 minutes with dark themes about death and terror.

Still, for those who want to give horror a chance, there is a way to ease into scary movies. Rather than the gore of Evil Dead, the depressing subject matter of Midsommar, or the high body count of a Friday the 13th movie, these ten horror movies are all classics but are lighter on the body count and blood. If you're giving horror a chance for the first time, check out these fright fests. You won't be disappointed.

In fact, it may kick off your lifetime love of the genre.

'The Haunting' Every horror newbie needs to check out a good ghost movie. There are plenty of classics out there, but it just so happens that the one which is arguably the best of them all is also a great choice for beginners. 1963's The Haunting, based on Shirley Jackson's classic novel, The Haunting of Hill House, follows a group of three people invited to investigate the supernatural occurrences of Hill House.

Among them is Eleanor , a woman who finds it very hard to leave this place. The Haunting is scary as hell, but in 2026, it's tame for the kind of horror movies coming. Director Robert Wise takes a slow-burn approach more concerned with creating psychological terror over jump scares and a body count.

The creepy Hill House setting, Eleanor's mental breakdown, and supernatural elements which make the viewer question what's really happening are at the heart of one of horror's all-time greats.

'Fright Night' Vampire movies have been around since Nosferatu in the 1920s. There are plenty of films about bloodsuckers to choose from, but starting out, give Fright Night a chance. Tom Holland's movie is a play on Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window as teenager Charley Brewster becomes convinced that his new next-door neighbor, Jerry , is a member of the living dead.

It will be up to him, his friends, and late night TV host Peter Vincent to discover the truth. Fright Night blends horror with comedy without going too far in either direction. It's the epitome of 80s fun that takes itself seriously enough while still remaining a fun watch you can check out over and over again.

The protagonists are great, but the plot belongs to Chris Sarandon, who easily switches from cool and innocent to a terrifying vampire built with phenomenal practical effects.

'Poltergeist' Tobe Hooper's most well known horror movie is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which a beginner should definitely not check out. Eight years later, he helmed Poltergeist. The controversy for decades has been that producer Steven Spielberg secretly directed the film. Whoever truly made it doesn't take away from just how good this fright fest is.

Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams play parents Steve and Diane Freeling, who have just discovered that their home is at the center of something sinister. Don't think that Poltergeist is safe just because it's rated PG. It's a terrifying haunted house movie with jaw-dropping effects. This isn't The Haunting, which hides much of the horror. Hooper shows the audience everything, from creatures in other dimensions, to a swimming pool of skeletons.

You'll be questioning how tame this movie is for beginners when you get to the clown doll scene. Even the biggest horror fans still struggle with what hides under the bed.

'Carrie' Stephen King has been the master of horror for over half a century. It all started with his first novel Carrie, which was adapted into a feature film by Brian De Palma. Sissy Spacek gives an iconic performance as the titular Carrie White, a teenager bullied both at home and school who is finally pushed too far.

Everyone who harmed Carrie will regret it because Carrie is telekinetic, and her powers are capable of burning everything to the ground. Carrie is still arguably the best movie based on a Stephen King work.

However, rather than dealing with monsters and madmen, much of the film plays out like a drama. Take out her powers and you have a heartbreaking coming-of-age story. Carrie's abilities are scary, but the scared girl who carries them isn't. You'll find yourself rooting for her even as she gets her bloody revenge.

Don't get too cozy though. Carrie also has one of the best jump scares ever put to film.

'Tremors' For pure creature feature fun, you can't do any better than Tremors. It was a box office dud when it came out, but word of mouth made it a video rental sensation which is now considered a horror classic. Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward star as Val and Earl, two handymen in small town Nevada who stumble upon giant, man-eating worms under the ground which detect their prey through motion.

Before A Quiet Place made moviegoers afraid to make a noise, Tremors had viewers scared to move. Tremors is the epitome of fun. Perfection, Nevada is populated with quirky characters like survivalist Burt Gummer . Everyone must come together to fight the monsters, including bickering best friends Val and Earl, who steal every scene they're in.

Tremors is disgusting at times, and several people will die. However, instead of hide-your-eyes scary, director Ron Underwood's outing is more thrilling. What would you do to escape the graboids?

'Jurassic Park' Even if you've never seen Jurassic Park, you've certainly heard of it. Steven Spielberg's mega blockbuster launched a franchise that is still going today. Novices must start at the beginning. The clever premise, adapted from Michael Crichton's novel, sees scientists on an island bringing dinosaurs back to life for a proposed theme park.

When a group, including characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, pay a visit, they soon find themselves running for their lives. Jurassic Park changed movies forever. It's a stunning mixture of revolutionary CGI and lifelike practical effects from Stan Winston. The first act is slow, establishing its great characters.

Once it gets going, Jurassic Park never slows down, with one chaotic scene of dino mayhem after another. There are a few death scenes, but Jurassic Park is a great time for all, whether it be kids or older horror beginners.

'Gremlins' Steven Spielberg is back again for Gremlins. He didn't direct the film , but he took Chris Columbus' hard-R horror script and made it more fantastical and family friendly. In the fictional town of Kingston Falls, young Billy Peltzer is given a strange Christmas present: a Mogwai named Gizmo. He's cute enough, but get him wet and he multiplies.

Feed his spawn after midnight and they turn into murderous creatures. Only a few people die in Gremlins. That doesn't mean it's not scary as hell. Chris Walas' effects team brings the little demons to life.

They are tolerable because they are just as interested in hilarious chaos as they are ripping people apart. Watching them sing Christmas carols, or the wild tavern scene, is more comedy than horror. In 1984, it was still too much for kids, and along with Temple of Doom, is the reason why the PG-13 rating was created.

'Night of the Living Dead' If you can only go with one zombie movie for a beginner, it must be the one that started it all. George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead was the first modern zombie film. Its bare-bones plot is riveting. As the dead begin to rise from their graves, a group of survivors takes shelter in an abandoned farmhouse and fight together to survive the night.

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A few years later, the zombie genre would be steeped in gore. Night of the Living Dead, with its small budget, is not. Romero's first zombie outing is more interested in atmosphere and character. Ben , the rare Black hero at the time, is a brave leader when everyone around him is losing their minds.

By daylight, only one survivor will be left. Even then, you can't breathe, because Romero saves the scariest moment of all for the very end.

'Halloween' There has to be a straight-up slasher somewhere on the list. Halloween is the must-watch. Friday the 13th is a rip-off and Scream requires significant viewing. While not the first slasher, John Carpenter's film created the fad which dominated the 80s.

Jamie Lee Curtis became a household name by playing Laurie Strode, a teenager babysitter in Haddonfield, Illinois, who is stalked by a man in a white mask on Halloween night. With her life on the line, the bookish Laurie must learn to fight back. Halloween is a suburban nightmare. It's a great choice for beginners due to it being considered tame when compared to later gore-heavy slashers.

Carpenter shows little of the red stuff and the body count is low. Halloween is more about atmosphere. It relies on its villain, the mute Michael Myers and what we don't know to create the horror. He's a ghostly shape quietly watching in the dark waiting to strike.

That's much more scary than spilling the blood of everyone he sees.

'Jaws' We're back to Steven Spielberg one more time with the first summer blockbuster. Adapted from Peter Benchley's novel, Spielberg’s breakout movie, Jaws, takes place on the island of Amity over the Fourth of July weekend. When a great white shark begins killing the townsfolk, it's up to three men to take to the sea and put him down while everyone else denies what's happening around them. Jaws is part sea adventure, part character study.

Roy Scheider is the sheriff afraid of the water. Richard Dreyfuss is the brains who knows what's responsible for all this death. Robert Shaw is the crazed fisherman willing to do whatever it takes to kill the beast. Put them together, and you have a fun team of hunters who still might be outmatched by the monstrous shark.

The animatronic for Jaws famously broke down so often that Spielberg relied on John Williams' score to be the monster. This leads the viewer to imagine the horror until the shark takes over in the third act. It's the perfect first horror movie. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Horror Survival Quiz Which Horror Villain Do You Have the Best Chance of Surviving?

Jason Voorhees · Michael Myers · Freddy Krueger · Pennywise · Chucky Five killers. Five completely different ways to die — if you're not smart enough, fast enough, or self-aware enough to avoid it. Only one of them is the villain your particular set of instincts gives you a fighting chance against. Eight questions will figure out which one.

🏕️Jason 🔪Michael 💤Freddy 🎈Pennywise 🪆Chucky TEST YOUR SURVIVAL → QUESTION 1 / 8INSTINCT 01 Something feels wrong. You can't explain it — you just know. What do you do?

First instincts are the difference between the survivor and the first act casualty. ALeave immediately. I don't need to understand a threat to respect it. BStay quiet and observe.

If I can see it, I can understand it. If I can understand it, I can avoid it. CStay awake. Whatever this is, I am not going to sleep until I feel safe again.

DConfront it directly. Fear grows in the dark — I'd rather know what I'm dealing with. ECheck everything, trust nothing. The threat might be closer than I think — and smaller.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8ENVIRONMENT 02 Where are you most likely to find yourself when things go wrong? Setting is everything in horror. Where you are determines which rules apply. ASomewhere remote — a cabin, a campsite, off the grid and away from people.

BA quiet suburban neighbourhood where nothing ever happens. Except tonight. CIn my own head — the most dangerous place of all, depending on what's already in there. DWherever children are — because something about this place attracts the worst things.

ESomewhere ordinary — a house, a toy store, a place where the last thing you'd expect is a threat. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8STRENGTH 03 What is your most reliable survival asset? Every survivor has a quality the villain didn't account for. What's yours?

APhysical fitness — I can run, I can swim, I can outlast something that relies on brute persistence. BSpatial awareness — I always know the exits, the hiding spots, the fastest route out. CPsychological resilience — I've faced my worst fears before. They don't have the same power over me.

DEmotional steadiness — I don't panic. Panic is what gets you caught. EScepticism — I don't underestimate threats because of how they look. Size is irrelevant.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8FEAR 04 What kind of fear is hardest for you to fight through? Knowing your weakness is the first step to not dying because of it. AThe unstoppable — something that will not stop, cannot be reasoned with, and is always getting closer. BThe invisible — a threat I can feel but can't locate, watching from somewhere I can't see.

CThe psychological — something that uses my own mind and memories against me. DThe unknowable — something ancient, shapeless, that feeds on the fear itself. EThe mundane — a threat so ordinary-looking that no one will believe me until it's too late.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8GROUP 05 You're with a group when things start going wrong. What's your role? Horror movies are brutally clear about who survives group situations and who doesn't. AThe one who says"we need to leave" first — and means it, even when no one listens.

BThe one who stays quiet, watches the others, and figures out the pattern before anyone else does. CThe one who holds the group together when panic sets in — because someone has to. DThe one who asks the questions nobody wants to ask — because ignoring them gets people killed. EThe one who takes the threat seriously when everyone else is laughing it off.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8MISTAKE 06 What's the horror movie mistake you're most likely to make? Honest self-assessment is a survival skill. Denial is not. AGoing back for someone — I know I shouldn't, but I can't leave them behind.

BAssuming I'm safe once I've found a hiding spot. That's when it finds me. CFalling asleep when I absolutely cannot afford to. Exhaustion is its own enemy.

DLetting my curiosity override my instincts — I always need to understand what I'm dealing with. EDismissing the threat because of how it looks. That's exactly what it wants.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8ADVANTAGE 07 What's your best weapon against something that can't be stopped by conventional means? Every horror villain has a weakness. The survivors are always the ones who find it. AThe environment itself — I use the terrain, the water, the geography against it.

BPatience — I wait, I watch, and I strike at the one moment it doesn't expect. CLucidity — if I can stay in control of my own mind, it loses its primary weapon. DCourage — facing it directly, refusing to run, taking away the fear it feeds on. EImprovisation — I use whatever's at hand, however unconventional.

Creativity over brute force. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8FINAL SCENE 08 It's the final scene. You're the last one standing. How did you make it?

The final survivor always has a reason. What's yours? AI kept moving. I never stopped, never hid for too long, never let it corner me.

BI figured out the pattern before anyone else did — and I used it against the thing following it. CI stayed awake, stayed lucid, and refused to give it the one thing it needed most. DI stopped being afraid of it. And the moment I did, everything changed.

EI took it seriously from the start — and I never once made the mistake of underestimating it. REVEAL MY VILLAIN → Your Survival Odds Have Been Calculated Your Best Chance Is Against… Your instincts, your strengths, and your particular way of thinking under pressure point to one villain you actually have a fighting chance against. Everyone else — good luck.

Camp Crystal Lake · Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Jason is relentless, but he is also predictable — and that is the gap you would exploit. Haddonfield, Illinois · Halloween Michael Myers Michael watches before he moves. He is patient, methodical, and almost impossible to detect — until it's too late for anyone who isn't paying close enough attention.

Elm Street · A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Freddy wins by getting inside your head — using your own fears, your own memories, your own subconscious as weapons against you. That strategy requires a target who can be destabilised. Derry, Maine · It Pennywise Pennywise is ancient, shapeshifting, and feeds on terror — but it has one critical vulnerability: it cannot function against someone who genuinely stops being afraid of it.

Chicago · Child's Play Chucky Chucky's greatest advantage is that nobody takes him seriously until it's already too late. He exploits the gap between how something looks and what it actually is. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Jaws PG Horror Thriller Adventure Release Date June 20, 1975 Powered by Expand Collapse





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