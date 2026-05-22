Horror Movies Directed by YouTubers on the Rise

The news text highlights the surge in popularity of horror movies directed by filmmakers who started out on YouTube. Mentioned are Markiplier's Iron Lung, Curry Barker's Obsession, and a third movie yet to be released, all of which were successful at the box office. Additionally, it mentions YouTube critic Chris Stuckmann's horror film and the Philippou Brothers' acclaimed film. A24 is set to release a third horror movie under this direction.

This is already shaping up to be a defining year for the horror genre, with a handful of new filmmakers announcing their arrival in the grandest fashion possible.

Horror has been in need of fresh blood for quite some time, with directors such as Ari Aster and Jordan Peele having led the charge for a decade. This year began with the excellent Netflix series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, created by Haley Z. Boston and executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers. The series examined grand themes such as true love, viewed through the prism of millennial anxiety.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen was followed by two breakout theatrical hits that will soon be joined by a third, possibly bigger, blockbuster





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