Horror Movie Successes and Flops in 2026

The news discusses the ongoing popularity of horror movies at the box office and highlights the success of films like 'Send Help' and 'Iron Lung', alongside the critical and commercial failures of 'Return to Silent Hill'.

Horror movies continue to prove popular at the box office. Sam Raimi's return to the genre, 'Send Help', the seventh installment in the Scream franchise, and YouTuber Markiplier's directorial debut, 'Iron Lung', all have been significant financial successes.

However, other films like '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' have impressed critics but didn't reach the box office heights they had hoped.

'Return to Silent Hill', the third movie installment in the Silent Hill franchise, was a critical and commercial flop. Christophe Gans' horror film only earned $33 million worldwide against a reported budget of $23 million





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