Horror movie lurkers pay and work conditions exposed in scorching observations by art director

Obsession, the indie horror breakout hit that made $250 million, gained notoriety for its exploitative compensation practices and division between creatives who worked on the production. The art director on the movie revealed their meager wages and the multiple hats they had to wear while facing low compensation. The revelation sparked conversations about the unfair treatment of crew members in the film industry, especially during the production of low-budget films that become successful box office hits.

The indie horror breakout hit, Obsession , made on a budget of $750,000 and rewritten box office rules with strong word-of-mouth, is expected to make $250 million.

However, its art director is not happy with the pay. She recently revealed she made $6741.36 after taxes for her work on the film. Choi mentioned taking care of multiple responsibilities while wearing several hats and suffering low compensation. Her post highlights concerns about compensation practices in the film industry, especially for those cases where a low-budget movie turns into a massive hit but not all the crew members get to share an increased amount of revenue from the success.

For instance, Choi had a deal under which she agreed to work and was paid accordingly, but now that Obsession has become a blockbuster, she wonders why she wasn't flipped for higher pay. The movie has garnered praise for its frights and possibilities of a sequel or spin-off TV series. The digital release of Curry Barker's hit has been delayed but is due to its support and boost in revenue.

The 2023 acclaimed black comedy also starring a star-studded film, Netflix is losing Jennifer Lawrence's movie 'R-rated vampire- detective film' next month. Meanwhile, Peacock's lineup this week brings six fresh premieres and more new releases to watch. The digital release of Curry Barker's hit Obsession has been delayed, but for a good reason to support its success. The run time for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been confirmed.

The highly anticipated MCU movie arrives in the United States. Also, Peacock will add a highly anticipated sequel in a crime drama franchise featuring Henry Cavill. Netflix will add a crime drama featuring Henry Cavill. Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated black comedy movie is leaving Netflix soon as the streaming juggernaut's policy holds only 2 to 7 movies from any studio every month, and this next month holds only Jennifer Lawrence's movie.

Movies like Emma Stone's award-winning comedy movies from Searchlight Pictures, Stranger Things, and more are a few to mention. The movie adaptation of Pokemon is upcoming to start its animation production process. The series is that it is the most successful TV show, surpassing all competitors including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, and more. It will be an epic journey





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