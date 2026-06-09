Horror Genre Sees Early Success at 2026 Summer Box Office

The 2026 summer movie box office has seen a fantastic start for the horror genre, with several successful films already released. Two upcoming films, Evil Dead Burn and Insidious: Out of the Further, have strong box office potential and could continue the genre's early success.

Horror is off to a fantastic start at the 2026 summer movie box office, and two upcoming films - including Evil Dead Burn - can continue the genre's early success.

The first half of 2026 has already produced several hits at the box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the highest-grossing film of the year so far, grossing over $993.1 million worldwide. Other hits include Project Hail Mary, Michael, Hoppers, and Wuthering Heights.

Additionally, a few 2026 horror movies have been successful. One example is Sam Raimi's Send Help, which did well at the box office, earning over $94 million worldwide. Another example is Scream 7, which became the highest-grossing film in the Scream franchise, earning $207.9 million worldwide. Some low-budget indie horror films have also performed well at the box office, including A24's Undertone, which grossed and Neon's Hokum, which earned.

The summer movie season often produces many box office hits, and it is off to a good start for 2026. One early commercial success is The Devil Wears Prada 2, which released on May 1, has earned over $640 million worldwide. Some upcoming 2026 summer flicks that also could become huge hits, include Toy Story 5, Supergirl, Minions & Monsters, Moana, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It also appears like this summer could be incredibly successful for the horror genre. Obsession and Backrooms have both been box office sensations, becoming profitable given their low budgets. Two upcoming films, Evil Dead Burn and Insidious: Out of the Further, also have strong box office potential, and could continue the genre's early success at the summer box office. Backrooms and Obsession have both become two box office success stories early in the summer movie season.

Obsession was released on May 15, 2026, and has become a critical and commercial success. It currently holds a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has earned over $166.6 million worldwide. The film has become highly successful, considering it was made on a reported budget of $1,000,000, according to The Numbers, though director Curry Barker said in an interview with The New Yorker that it was made for $750,000 max.

Backrooms had a massive opening weekend at the box office, and has currently grossed around $103.9 million domestically, and around $141 million worldwide against a $10 million budget. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's already A24's highest grossing film of all time in North America, passing 2025's Marty Supreme, which earned $96 million domestically. Directed by Kane Parsons, the film also received positive reviews from critics, earning an 89% RT critic score.

Both Backrooms and Obsession have been huge horror hits, and there are more upcoming horror films that can continue their success this summer. Evil Dead Burn and Insidious: Out of the Further can continue the genre's success this summer. Two successful horror franchises are returning to theaters this summer: Evil Dead and Insidious.

Evil Dead Burn, which arrives in theaters on July 10, 2026, is directed by Sébastien Vaniček, and follows the sixth installment of the Evil Dead franchise, following 2023's Evil Dead Rise, which was a box office success. The 2023 film earned around $147.3 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.

Meanwhile, Insidious: Out of the Further, set to release in theaters on August 21, 2026, is the sixth installment in the Insidious franchise. The previous film, Insidious: The Red Door, was commercially successful, grossing around $189 million on a $16 million budget. The new film is directed by Jacob Chase, and will bring many of the spirits of The Further into the main world.

Both Evil Dead Burn and Insidious: Out of the Further are part of franchises that have solid track records at the box office. The previous films in each series were successful, and made on moderate budgets. If these upcoming films also had lower production budgets, then they could also be profitable, and keep the horror genre's summer success alive a bit longer





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