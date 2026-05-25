Horror Film Obsession Surprises with Strong Second-Weekend Performance

Obsession, a horror film directed by Curry Barker, has experienced an exceptional second-weekend performance, grossing a significant increase in box-office revenue compared to its initial release. Barker's film, released only weeks after the success of Markiplier's Iron Lung and the Philippou brothers' Talk to Me, holds the potential to be a major player in the genre's successes.

In a stunning turn of events this past weekend, the horror film Obsession registered an uptick in box-office revenue in its sophomore frame. Despite having already exceeded expectations in its debut weekend, this increase was minimal in terms of theater count.

However, it still stunned the industry with a 30% increase in revenue solely due to word-of-mouth. The only other time such a second-weekend bump occurs is during the awards season. While direct competition is expected from fellow YouTuber Kane Parsons' Backrooms, the movie is well on its way to staggering success





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Horror Film Obsession Second-Weekend Bump Word-Of-Mouth Competition Backrooms Kane Parsons Curry Barker Watch Out For Demonic Movies Altered State Horror Hack Fearfilm

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