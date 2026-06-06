Horror Continues to Reign at the Box Office: Shocking Box Office Earnings and Hot New Releases

The horror genre continues to dominate the box office, with both Obsession and Backrooms topping the charts. The latest Star Wars movie struggles to compare to the impressive earnings of indie horror films like Obsession. However, there is another surprise hit in the form of a new R-rated indie horror movie, Hokum, starring Adam Scott. It earned a great audience score on Rotten Tomatoes-83%. A solid word-of-mouth campaign could boost earnings further. Horror fans are currently enjoying the number four most popular movie on the Apple TV Store, Hokum, and it's expected to increase in popularity as it spreads word of mouth. Although R-rated, Hokum is not an artsy affair; audiences liked it just as much. Stay tuned for the next horror installment as horror truly has no limits in the year 2022 box office.

Week after week, it feels like another win for horror. Obsession and Backrooms have both managed to beat out the latest Star Wars movie for the #1 and #2 spots.

Obsession has already grossed over 100x its original production budget in worldwide earnings, and unlike most films that see their numbers shrink week over week, Obsession has actually been increasing its box office haul each week since release. But the winning streak for indie horror does not stop at the cinema doors. PVOD is telling the same story.

A new R-rated indie horror film starring Severance star Adam Scott and directed by Damian McCarthy of Oddity fame opened in theaters last month to a strong reception. The film earned a stellar 89% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And it isn't one of those pretentious, artsy horror movies either. Audiences liked it just as much, giving it an 83% audience score.

That film is Hokum. It was recently released on digital platforms for rent and purchase on June 2, and it has already become a big hit. According to FlixPatrol, it is currently the #4 most popular movie on the Apple TV Store in the United States. It is also sitting in the Top 3 in countries like the UAE, Egypt, and Canada, and this momentum is only expected to grow as word of mouth spreads. COLLIDE





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horror Box Office Indie Horror Obsession Backrooms Adam Scott Wickedly Smart Hidden Cult-Classic Substance Audience Score Top 3 Subsequent Hits Continue To Thrive Release Date

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Entertainment Update: Shania Twain Biopic Director, Horror Box Office Success, and Streaming NewsA roundup of major entertainment news including the Shania Twain biopic finding a director, A24's The Backrooms box office performance, Peacock's new action movie addition, Outlander prequel premiere date, Hulu renewals for The Testaments, new series details from The Handmaid's Tale producers, and MCU multiverse insights from Matt Shakman.

Read more »

Low-Budget Horror Films Defy Big-Budget Movies at the Box OfficeThe recent release of low-budget horror films has seemingly ushered in a new world where indie movies can defeat big-budget, tentpole films. Directors like Kane Parsons and Curry Barker are making a name for themselves with their smaller-budget horror classics.

Read more »

Scary Movie 6: New Horror Comedy Reboot and Popular Horror Formats' ParodyDelivers captivating content in the comedy genre for comedy fans and horror enthusiasts alike.

Read more »

Horror Parodies and Philosophical Films: This Weekend's Box Office and Streaming PicksThe horror genre maintains its box office dominance with 'Obsession' and 'Backrooms' leading the charts. This weekend sees the release of 'Scary Movie' franchise's latest installment, while Netflix offers streaming options like 'Another Round', a thought-provoking Danish film. Additionally, Collider presents an Oscar Best Picture Quiz to help viewers find their perfect movie based on their cinematic preferences.

Read more »