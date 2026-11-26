These Hollywood Thanksgiving shoppers are thankful to escape with their lives after cops rushed to stop a knife-wielding maniac prowling the aisles of this famous grocery store.

Some last minute Thanksgiving shoppers in Hollywood are thankful to be alive after cops rushed to stop a knife-wielding maniac prowling the aisles of a famous grocery store Wednesday night.

Employees of the Rock ’n’ Roll Ralphs on Sunset Boulevard locked the store down as customers rushed out to avoid the armed man around 7 p.m..Employees of the Rock ’n’ Roll Ralphs on Sunset Boulevard locked the store down as customers rushed out to avoid the armed man, called in around 7 p.m. that night. Video showed multiple cops sprinting through the store’s sliding doors with guns drawn as a bearded man with a backwards baseball cap stared at them from behind a security gate.

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The man conversed with police as he’s was ordered to lift his shirt. The man eventually complied with officer demands after he apparently threatened to stab anyone who came near him,More video showed the man handcuffed to a stretcher as first responders wheeled him outside the store. Shoppers jeered him as he flipped them the double bird and yelled expletives. He was then loaded into an ambulance as cops took notes.