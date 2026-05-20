Horrifying Nova Festival Aftermath: A Survivor's Account and Exhibition in London

A Nova survivor, May Hayat, has shared her account of witnessing Hamas terrorists kill a man right before her eyes, being forced to flee for her life, and how the experience shaped her survival and resilience.

A Nova survivor, May Hayat, 33, from Tel Aviv, has detailed her harrowing experience, where she witnessed Hamas terrorists savagely murder a man and later narrowly escaped rape as they attacked the annual outdoor trance festival in southern Israel.

She shares insights into the chaos, violence, and terror that unfolded at the Nova Festival, which resulted in the deaths of 413 people and the abduction of 44 others, and reveals how survivors, including her, have arrived in London for an exhibition about the atrocities





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Nova Festival Hamas Terror Gaza Incident Exhibition London Account Horror Survivor Trance Dance

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