A man plunged to his death Tuesday during a luxury condo showing at West Hollywood’s celebrity-studded Sierra Towers. The man had toured an 18th-floor unit Monday and told real estate agents he lik…

The man had toured an 18th-floor unit Monday and told real estate agents he liked it enough to return for another look Tuesday, according to TMZ, which cited sources familiar with the situation.

The two agents accompanying him waited while he checked out the condo. When he failed to return after several minutes, they went looking for him and discovered his body on the street below, TMZ reported. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the swanky high-rise Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a man had fallen to his death, a source told TMZ.

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Sierra Towers has long been a magnet for Hollywood’s rich and famous, with former residents including Lindsay Lohan, Cher, Elton John and Courteney Cox. Sandra Bullock once owned two condos in the building, Adam Sandler has owned a unit, and Katy Perry purchased an $11 million penthouse there in 2023.

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The man had toured an 18th-floor unit Monday and told real estate agents he liked it enough to return for another look Tuesday, according to TMZ, which cited sources familiar with the situation.