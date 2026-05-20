Horrifying activities by the IRGC and the display of weapons in Iran

The IRGC is currently engaging in provocative activities to display and brandish weapons openly.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them, More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes, Live Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World Cup, Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp, Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks, A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran, US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children, Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25, US pauses defense program with Canada that dates back to the Second World Wa.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them, More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes, Live Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World Cup, Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp, Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks, A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran, US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children, Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25, US pauses defense program with Canada that dates back to the Second World Wa





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Iranian Revolutionary Guard Members Weapons Calashnikov-Style Assault Rifles Soviet-Era Machine Guns Kurdish Fighters Anti-Government Protests Weapons Training Defiance Reassurance Motivation

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