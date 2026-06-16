Horrified Anna Kepner judge shocked by ‘depravity and psychopathy’ of stepbrother charged with her rape and murder on family cruise

Hudson has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin in September.

has been ordered jailed by a federal judge, who expressed horror at the “level of depravity and psychopathy,” and expressed his fears the suspect could “snap at any time.

”, 16, had been allowed to live with family members on supervised release since his arrest in February — but US Magistrate Judge Edwin G Torres last week ruled that staying in a house with children was risky and that he could pose a risk to himself.

“The strength of the evidence here points strongly in favor of detention. Focusing just on the sexual assault charge, the Government’s case for a forcible rape is beyond clear and convincing,” Torres said in the June 10 court filing.

“Indeed it suggests a level of psychopathy and lack of remorse that by itself raises a serious concern that Defendant can snap at any time, despite the well-meaning and serious efforts of his caretakers to make sure that does not happen. ” Torres also ruled that Hudson should be locked up because he is now being tried as an adult after initially being charged as a juvenile.

Stepgrandma of Anna Kepner, killed on cruise ship, wants teens’ dad to be charged: ‘Recipe for disaster’New questions raised in Carnival cruise murder case after DNA from unknown male minor found“Had Defendant only been charged with that serious offense when he was 18 or older, he would have been likely detained on that basis alone,” Torres said.

“The level of depravity and psychopathy involved in the commission of that brutal offense would be too hard for most jurists to ignore. ” He was ordered to be booked at the Citrus County Jail in Florida, where he will undergo a mental health exam. He will stay in the juvenile part of the facility, will still be allowed to have visits and use the internet to communicate with family members, according to the court filings. Romain Maurice for NY Post





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