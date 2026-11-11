Horrific e-bike battery fire destroys family home and kills beloved cat, shocking video shows

Shocking video shows the quaint home being devoured by the horrific blast, which was triggered by a faulty e-bike battery that exploded, fire officials confirmed.

The blazing inferno made easy work of the two-story Troutdale home in a matter of minutes, requiring an immediate response from emergency crews Thursday night, Gresham Fire and Rescue said,The fast-moving fire made easy work of the two-story Troutdale home in a matter of minutes, Gresham Fire and Rescue said.

Preston Williams, 15, told the local TV station he’d been out riding his e-bike before he took it back home. The teen said he’d just fixed his bike and left the battery unplugged in the living room when he soon noticed a strange smell in the house – one of the telltale signs of a degraded battery.

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“It popped the first time, and then I didn’t know if I should grab the battery and … see what would happen,” Williams said as he smelled the battery while it started to smoke. Preston Williams, 15, had been out riding his e-bike before the horrible inferno ripped through his family’s home.

The teen said he called 911 and waited for first responders outside the home, while his mother ran upstairs to alert their new neighbors, Kelli Gasaway and her partner. Gasaway compared the blast to “a hand grenade going off underneath you,” before she and her partner, Anthony, rushed out of the home, who’d only started living there a few months ago.

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“It was like by the time I got out, there was already smoke completely engulfed in our apartment …before the flames were all the way through upstairs,” she said. The six tenants of the multifamily home were able to escape in time, though a beloved cat was killed in the fire.

“The timing wise, like we could have been all asleep and it could have happened,” Williams cautioned. “I’m super grateful that everyone was awake. ” The fast-moving fire made easy work of the two-story Troutdale home in a matter of minutes, Gresham Fire and Rescue said.