Horrific Discovery: Three Children Abandoned and Left to Fend for Themselves in Filthy Home

Deputies in Oakland County, Michigan, uncovered a shocking case of child neglect and abuse when they responded to a welfare check at a Pontiac residence. Three young siblings, a 15-year-old boy and two girls, aged 13 and 12, were found living in squalor, abandoned by their mother for at least four years.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard stated he had never encountered a situation as dire and prolonged as the one deputies discovered at a Pontiac home on Friday. Three children, a 15-year-old boy and two girls, aged 13 and 12, are now living with a relative following the horrific discovery.

Sheriff Bouchard expressed his profound shock, saying, 'Throughout my extensive career in this field, I have never encountered a scenario as dire and prolonged as this one, involving abandonment, neglect, and abuse of the highest order.' Deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence on Lydia Lane after the landlord reported not hearing from the mother since December and rent payments ceasing in October. Concerned about the mother's well-being and the children's safety, the landlord alerted authorities.Upon arrival, deputies were met with a scene of unimaginable squalor. The home was overwhelmed with garbage, piled as high as four feet in some rooms. Mold and human waste permeated the air, creating an unsanitary and hazardous environment. The toilet overflowed, and the bathtub was filled with feces. The children, the boy, the oldest of the siblings, revealed that their mother had abandoned them in either 2020 or 2021, leaving them to fend for themselves for at least four years. During this time, they survived solely on food dropped off on the front porch each week, either by their mother or an unknown individual.Deprived of basic necessities, the children lacked access to toilet paper and personal hygiene items. Sheriff Bouchard revealed that they were unfamiliar with personal hygiene practices and even struggled to operate a toilet. They had not attended school since their mother's departure, passing their time by watching television or playing games. The girls had not been outside in several years. The boy slept on a mattress on the floor, while the two girls resorted to sleeping on pizza boxes. They were found wearing soiled clothing with matted hair and toenails so long that it impeded their ability to walk. Neighbors, unaware of the children's presence, had only seen the mother at the home each month. The 34-year-old mother was located and apprehended at a separate location. She informed deputies that the children's father was not involved in their lives. The sheriff declined to disclose the reasons behind the mother's abandonment or her whereabouts during her absence from the home. The mother's name was withheld to protect the identities of the three children. Sheriff Bouchard emphasized the severity of the abuse and vowed to ensure the mother faced the full consequences of her actions. He stated, 'This situation would be deemed deplorable and intolerable for an animal, and it is utterly unacceptable for three children. They have been deprived of any interaction with their mother and have not received an education for years. The far-reaching consequences of this abuse must be acknowledged. We look forward to presenting this case to the prosecutor and ensuring that this mother faces the consequences of her actions.





