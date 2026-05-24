Horrible Burn Accident at 17 Derailed Model's Career

A young woman shares her terrifying experience of being severely burned while attending a barbecue with her boyfriend. The accident occurred when someone poured more meths on the fire to get it going, leading to a fireball that engulfed her face and body.

Today I’ll be sitting in my west London garden, enjoying the Bank Holiday sunshine. All around me, my neighbours will be firing up barbecues, the smell of grilling wafting over the fence.

But I can never again smell a barbecue without being taken back to the terrible evening when, at the age of 17, my face and body were horribly burnt just as I was about to launch my career as a model. We lived in an expensive area near the beaches of North Sydney – and I had a shoot for a fashion brand booked in Thailand two weeks later.

I was so excited to enter this new chapter and felt my whole life was ahead of me, but a moment’s drunken recklessness was to send my plans – literally – up in flames. I’d always dreamt of working in entertainment. From the age of four, I’d attended the Johnny Young Talent School – the alma mater of Kylie and Dannii Minogue – and loved drama, singing and dancing.

In my mid-teens, I was living with my mum, stepdad and three siblings. Most nights someone was having a barbecue somewhere. One evening, my boyfriend John invited me to one at his friend’s house. His parents had gone out, so it was just us teenagers.

The boys were using an old-fashioned Weber barbecue, still common in the UK, where you kindle the fire with a naked flame rather than using gas. At the age of 17, my face and body were horribly burned just as I was about to launch my career as a model, writes Jordana Ashkenazi Someone had suggested they soak the briquettes in petrol and methylated spirits to get the barbie going, and – mad as this advice was – the early evening passed off without a hitch.

When horrible accidents happen you look for sliding doors moments. I was supposed to be home by 11pm but my parents were out for their wedding anniversary so I stayed longer and, by midnight, the boys, who had been drinking, started to get hungry again. A couple of them went to the shed and thought it would be a good idea to pour some more meths on the fire to get it going.

One in particular thought it was hilarious as the flames leapt into the night sky.

‘We should probably stop this,’ said another member of the gang, ‘but let’s do it one more time. ’ Everyone agreed. The next thing I knew, I was thrown from my chair. I briefly passed out.

Regaining consciousness, I saw that the shed was in flames – but then came the horrifying realisation that I was lying on a pile of burning boxes. I had been hit by a fireball which had leapt off the barbecue and engulfed my face and body. I wasn’t in pain, but something had happened to my eyesight. Through blurred vision, I could see everyone was running around in panic.

Then, all at once, I was aware of an agonising burning sensation as my PVC jacket melted into my skin.

‘Someone get a hose,’ I shouted, as I tore it off. I knew I had to get into cold water, so I raced upstairs and jumped into the shower fully clothed. The parents, who had returned from their meal and gone to bed, came out of their room. When they saw me, they screamed.

By then, I was freaking out. Instinctively, I avoided looking in the bathroom mirror and my vision would have been too blurry to see much anyway. But to my horror, I could feel my lip and ear hanging off and that my hair and eyebrows had been singed. Ambulances take a long time to come in Australia, so my friend’s sister drove us to the hospital.

The pain was now unbearable and I could smell my burned skin, which was sloughing off onto the car seat next to me. I was shaking from pain and shock, as well as freezing cold, which I later learned was a reaction to my burns. On arrival at hospital, I was put on morphine and oxygen as the doctors were worried my lungs had been damaged. They feared for my sight.

I was beside myself. No one could tell me how bad this was, or how permanent the damage would be. I had been hit by a fireball which had leapt off the barbecue and engulfed my face and body. No one could tell me how bad this was, or how permanent the damage would be.

Five years on from the accident. My parents paid for a cosmetic surgeon. It turned out my facial burns were only first degree, not as bad as I feared. Over the next 24 hours, medics determined my injuries.

Thirty-two per cent of my body had been burnt. I had second and third-degree burns on my chest, and was told I would need an operation to graft skin from my thigh, which I eventually had a month later. The doctors put me in a burns vest made of tight mesh that covered my whole upper body, from my elbows to my hips, and up to my neck.

It was incredibly hot and sweaty and I had to wear it for two uncomfortable years. Plastic surgeons put sutures in my lip and my ear to reattach them, but my face was so swollen I still refused to look in a mirror for fear of what I would see





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