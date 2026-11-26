Astrological advice for everyone born on this date.

Jessica Camacho, 44; Peter Facinelli, 53; Garcelle Beauvais, 60; Rich Little, 88. You have plenty to do and to prove. Having a clear head and using common sense will lead to the winner’s circle.

Use every means available to launch your dreams, hopes and wishes. Set goals, put your emotions aside and focus your energy on letting go of the past and heading in a direction that satisfies your soul. A change of perspective regarding partnerships will help you separate yourself from burdens. Your numbers arePut emotions aside, and focus on taking care of your responsibilities.

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The more you accomplish, the better you will feel about yourself. Make plans that give you something to look forward to, and take time to pamper yourself. A couple of changes to your living space will add to your comfort and encourage you to spend more time there. A heart-to-heart conversation will have positive results; anger will make matters worse.