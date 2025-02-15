Your daily horoscope for December 4, 2024, provides insights into your emotions, career, relationships, and opportunities for growth.

Jane Seymour arrives at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday, December 4 , 2024, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)\You are in a better position than you realize. Don’t wait for things to happen; jump in, trust and believe in yourself, and expand your goals. Emotions and money won’t mix well. Look for bargains, use your bartering capabilities and take control during negotiations.

You have a much higher value than you give yourself credit for. Play to win this year, and success will find you. Your numbers are 3, 9, 23, 27, 32, 35, 44.\Do something constructive. Helping others can be gratifying, but you must take time to nurture yourself if you want to maintain a positive attitude. Participating in something you believe in will connect you to someone you want to get to know better. Fix up your surroundings and enjoy the comforts of home. 3 stars Distance yourself from those trying to exploit you. Address your needs and put together a plan to market your attributes, skills and qualifications to fit what's needed most in your community. It's up to you to sell what you have to offer and present yourself confidently. 3 stars Simplify matters by keeping your thoughts to yourself, going about your business and staying out of trouble. Concentrate on personal gains, looking your best and staying healthy. Look for unique uses for your talents and skills, and you will discover a niche that suits you perfectly. Romance is in the stars. 5 stars Pick up momentum and finish what you start. Refuse to let emotional issues slow you down. Putting in extra hours will take your mind off situations you cannot control. Focus on using your skills, experience and knowledge to bring in extra cash or invest in something you want to pursue. 2 stars Use your charm to get ahead. A kind gesture will give you the leverage to gain support and ensure you come out on top. A partnership will go through a learning experience, but in the end, it will bring you closer together and help you lay down the necessary ground rules. 4 stars Stick to the truth and question anything you hear that sounds far-fetched. Set boundaries, take precautions and follow the most comfortable path. Use your intelligence to stretch your money and lower your overhead. Embrace change, learn something new and restructure your resume to suit job availability. 3 stars Put yourself out there and engage in functions that connect you to the movers and shakers who can offer insight into prospects that fit your expertise. Changing the dynamics of your relationship with someone will encourage a lifestyle adjustment that eases emotional and financial stress. 3 stars Head out and seek intellectual and creative stimulation that helps you broaden your awareness and vision regarding something or someone you want to pursue. An interest in something unique or in someone from a different background will be enlightening. Don't spend to impress; you can't buy love. 3 stars Emotional mayhem is likely if you believe everything you hear or share too much personal information with others. Be a good listener but only commit to something after scrutinizing the pros, cons and possible consequences before participating. Say no to anything that doesn't fit your schedule or budget. 2 stars Protect your health, secrets and ideas from someone poking and prodding into your thoughts and affairs. When uncertainty sets in, it's time for you to take a pass and move along. Different surroundings and learning or trying something new and exciting will help you gain perspective regarding your goals. 5 stars You are in the zone and ready to act. Say what's on your mind and find out where you stand. Life, love and happiness can all be yours to enjoy if you are straightforward regarding what you want and need. Express yourself, make promises and follow through with your plans. 5 stars Choose minimalism over hoarding and reduce debt. Too much of anything will become a burden. Set your sights on decluttering, making extra cash or making someone happy by paying it forward. Share your thoughts, and you'll gain the support and help you require to achieve peace of mind. 3 stars Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.





