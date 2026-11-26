The Charlotte Hornets had another chance to end their losing streak on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. Playing at home against a Chicago team missing two o

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee talks to guard Christian Anderson Jr. during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Charlotte Hornets had another chance to end their losing streak on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. Playing at home against a Chicago teamWith the loss, Charlotte’s record drops to 4-13 for the season, and the team has now lost six in a row. Chicago’s record rises to 6-12 with the win, despite missing Norman Powell and Caleb Wilson. Jalen Smith was also unavailable for Chicago on Wednesday.

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Despite the loss for Charlotte, Brandon Miller’s effort was outstanding, as he posted a game-high 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting, with four 3-pointers and five free throws. Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during the second half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bulls’ performance as a team was better than Charlotte’s in the second half.