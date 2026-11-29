The Brooklyn Nets blew a 27-point lead but held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-116 on Nov. 28, 2026, as Coby White's game-high 37 points nearly sparked a comeback.

The Brooklyn Nets secured a narrow 118-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, in front of 18,795 fans.

The win improved the Nets record to 5-14, while the Hornets dropped to 4-14, extending their current losing streak to six games.

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Brooklyn led by as many as 27 points during the contest but watched the deficit shrink to just two in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Charlotte guard Coby White scored a game-high 37 points, including a critical 11-0 run that erased a 118-107 Nets lead and turned the game into a nail-biter.

With only 4.1 seconds remaining, White blocked Day Ron Sharpe at the rim on a Charlotte possession.

On the ensuing play, White collided with Sharpe near halfcourt and went down expecting a foul that was never called, allowing Brooklyn to preserve the win.

Julius Randle provided a strong performance for the Nets, contributing 28 points and six rebounds to secure the victory.

Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points, with 21 of those coming in a dominant first half.

Egor Demin also delivered an aggressive and confident outing following his recent removal from the starting lineup.

Grant Nelson played key minutes amid various Nets injuries, including a crucial first-quarter layup off a feed from Julius Randle.

Brooklyn shot 53.8 percent from the field and 17-of-39 from three-point range during the competitive matchup.

The Nets opened with their highest-scoring first quarter of the season, netting 39 points, and followed up with 73 points in the first half.

Brooklyn led 19-16 early before an 8-0 run, capped by Nelson layup, extended the lead to 27-16.

The margin ballooned to 27 points at 64-37 after Egor Demin found Day Ron Sharpe inside with 3:57 left in the second quarter.

The Charlotte Hornets were missing Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schröder due to hamstring injuries for this critical game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was listed as probable but the absences still impacted the Hornets rotation and defensive capabilities.

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Grayson Allen was also listed as questionable for the contest, further challenging the Charlotte roster.

Despite these injuries, Naz Reid scored 25 points to keep the Hornets in contention against the Brooklyn squad.

Moussa Diabate contributed significantly by securing three consecutive double-doubles and averaging 10.8 rebounds per game.

Diabate helped Charlotte close the gap to six points at 92-86 and 94-88 during the third quarter.

Tensions rose in the third quarter when Grant Nelson was fouled by Kon Knueppel and fell to the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. and Charlotte Grant Williams got tangled up and fell on Nelson, leading to a brief scuffle.

Security personnel and coaches separated the players involved, and no ejections were reported during the incident.

The Nets have now won two of three meetings with the Hornets this season, taking control of the series.

In the first meeting, Brooklyn won 114-104 behind 26 points from Michael Porter Jr. in Charlotte.

Charlotte answered back in the second game with a 110-103 victory, where Julius Randle led Brooklyn with 33 points.

In those previous two games, the Nets harassed Brandon Miller, holding him to 9-of-36 shooting including 4-of-24 from deep.

On Saturday, Brooklyn smothered Miller further, limiting him to just four points on 1-of-14 shooting and 0-of-7 from three-point range.

Miller did not make his only basket until the fourth quarter, rendering him ineffective for most of the contest.

The Hornets had hoped to get back on track with Miller, who had scored 35 points in a loss to Chicago earlier in the week.

Miller is averaging 20.9 points per game and has scored 30 or more points on four occasions this season.

Brooklyn victory was their first in three back-to-back situations against teams with three days of rest.

The Nets bounced back from a disappointing 124-100 loss in Toronto to seize control early on Saturday.

Charlotte looked rusty despite having three days off, having not played since before Thanksgiving.

The Hornets will look to regroup as they continue to search for answers on both ends of the floor.

Brooklyn is now looking to build on this momentum and maintain their winning streak in upcoming fixtures.

The Hornets face the challenge of snapping a six-game losing streak that now extends further into the season.

Both teams remain in contention to salvage their respective seasons with solid performances in the coming weeks.

Charlotte forward Brandon Miller remains a key offensive weapon despite his struggles against the Nets defense.

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The Nets defense made sure Miller was not a factor, showcasing improved team cohesion and tactical execution.

Brooklyn will aim to carry this defensive intensity into their next games as the season progresses.

Charlotte must address their defensive issues, particularly in the paint, to avoid further losses.

Coach Charles Lee has emphasized the need for better defensive efforts in games that the team has lost recently.

The Nets will look to capitalize on their momentum and continue improving their record.

This victory marks a significant step forward for Brooklyn after a difficult start to the 2026-2027 season.

Charlotte needs to find consistency on both ends of the floor to reverse their current fortunes.

The season series concludes with Brooklyn holding the edge after this hard-fought battle.

Both teams have much work to do to turn their seasons around in the second half of the year.

The Nets will hope to build on this gritty win as they navigate the rest of their schedule.

Charlotte must find solutions to their defensive lapses to compete with the league top teams.

The battle between these two teams will be watched closely by fans and analysts alike.

Each game has highlighted the contrasting fortunes and potential of both franchises this season.

The Nets are now focused on maintaining their structure and continuing to improve.

The Hornets are eager to regain their footing and start winning games again.

The atmosphere at the Spectrum Center was electric during the final minutes of the contest.

Fans witnessed a dramatic finish that will be remembered as a pivotal moment in the season.

The Nets resilience in holding off a late rally showcases their growing maturity.

Charlotte missed several opportunities to secure the win in the final moments.

Both teams have shown flashes of potential throughout the early part of the season.

The outcome of this game could have significant implications for playoff positioning.

Brooklyn is now looking to build on this momentum and continue improving.

Charlotte must find solutions to their defensive lapses to compete effectively.

The battle between these two teams has been competitive and highly anticipated.

Each game has highlighted the contrasting fortunes and potential of both franchises.

The Nets are now focused on maintaining their structure and continuing to improve.

The Hornets are eager to regain their footing and start winning games again.