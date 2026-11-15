Hornets Coach Charles Lee Ejected in Game vs Clippers

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee received his second ejection of his tenure after two technical fouls during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, following a dispute over a foul call on Grayson Allen.

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee argues with the officials during their game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Charlotte head coach Charles Lee received the second ejection of his young three-year coaching tenure with the Hornets after getting two straight technical fouls called on him in the third quarter of Sunday's Hornets vs. Clippers game at the Intuit Dome. In those three short years Lee has been in Charlotte, even despite the previous ejection vs. the Pistons, he's been relatively slow to anger.

Also read Clippers overcome 40 points from SGA and use late run to slip past Thunder 113-112

When angry, there's typically good reason. One may say that Sunday's ejection vs. the Clippers, and everything that led up to it, was more than enough reason for him to be as livid as he was. With 3:34 left in the 3rd quarter of Hornets vs. Clippers, Grayson Allen was darting down past the left wing when an offensive foul was called on him for what I assume was a push-off, while L.A.

's Isaiah Jackson had knocked Allen in the face, causing his nose to bleed. The Hornets would challenge the foul call, but just before the challenge, Charles Lee was issued a technical after he found himself at midcourt, arguing for Grayson Allen's sake over the bad call. Allen could also be found in front of the referee -- nosebleed and all -- saying, "Look at my face!

Advertisement

" As the Hornets went to their huddle and the coaches' challenge began, they won the challenge, and the offensive foul call on Allen was reversed, but the technical foul still stood. Darius Garland made the technical foul shot, and the game went on... for just 17 more seconds.

At the 3:17 mark in the third, Keaton Wagler made a 3-pointer, and despite a Coby White 13-point straight surge to give the Hornets a 13-point lead in the third, this Wagler shot right after Lee's first technical capped an 11-2 offensive run for the home Clippers. Lee called a timeout after the Wagler three to stop the bleeding and was assessed a second technical foul almost immediately.

Lee was as livid at half court as you'll ever see him, clipboard in hand and shouting at the referees in disagreement, and was even being held back from furthering the damage by Hornets' veteran PF Grant Williams. Hornets lead assistant head coach Lamar Skeeter would take over head-coaching duties for Lee as he left the game, and the Hornets would wilt in the fourth quarter against the Clippers in the Hornets' eighth loss of their last nine games.

The loss makes it tough to gauge, but the first technical foul was absolutely warranted in Grayson Allen's defense. Players deserve and respect coaches who stick up for them like that.hard to tell what Lee said to make the referee toss him from the game. It's hard to criticize him heavily without seeing anything egregious, and it was clear Lee himself was fuming with the second call... but you'd expect that with any coach.

Advertisement

OWEN WATTERSON Owen Watterson is a sports writer and researcher who has previously covered Clemson athletics for On SI, and worked as a radio producer and on-air voice for Greenville’s The Fan Upstate. Now, Owen has a deep focus on the Hornets’ historical and cultural identity through extensive archival research displayed on his self-created X account, @HornetsHistory. Outside of sports media, Owen spends time with family and playing his beloved Martin D-28.