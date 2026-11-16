Hormone therapy may improve cognition after menopause

But how much depends on your genetics and the type of hormone therapy your doctor prescribes

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—but whether it helps may depend on your genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease and the type of hormones you’re prescribed, according to new findings presented this weekend at theTwo thirds of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are women, and scientists are increasingly exploring a potential link between theand the disease. As hormone production drops, a cascade of changes in the body and brain may increase the risk for cognitive impairment and, eventually, Alzheimer’s disease.

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Can these changes be prevented by adding these hormones back into the body? So far, the results have been mixed, explained study author Mateja Perovic of the University of Toronto at a press conference.

“We think a part of the reason for is that menopause hormone therapy is often thought of as one thing: either people are using it or they are not using it,” Perovic said.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. But that isn’t true. There are many types of menopause hormone therapy.

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And people vary widely in their risk for Alzheimer’s: more than a quarter of the population carries one or two copies of the APOEe4 gene, which increases the likelihood of developing the disease.

“We find that both of these factors matter,” Perovic said. Menopause hormone therapies “are not one-size-fits-all,” she added. The researchers analyzed health data from more than 14,000 post-menopausal women. Some of them were cognitively healthy and others had mild impairment.

Some had taken no hormone therapy, and others were taking either estradiol or a mix of hormones called conjugated estrogens. In carriers of the APOEe4 gene, estradiol had more cognitive benefits than conjugated estrogens. Participants with healthy cognition on estradiol also had a lower risk of progressing to mild cognitive impairment, and those with mild cognitive impairment on the same hormone performed better on mental tests.

Perovic speculates that different hormone therapies show different results because of how they distinctly influence on the body. Estradiol binds more readily to receptors than estrone, for example, which is the dominant hormone in the conjugated estrogen therapy mix, she explained. To understand the effect of menopause on the brain, it’s important to look beyond estrogens alone, noted Stephanie Perez of University of Texas San Antonio.

Her own work presented at the conference found that shifts in progesterone, a follicle stimulating hormone and some neurosteroids in mice impact brain aging after menopause, and that their effects are different in carriers of Alzheimer’s risk genes.

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“It seems that midlife is this critical window where if we start treatment, we could prevent some of these things ,” Perez said. Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money. That’s why I and the journalists here atWhen you subscribe, you are supporting staff and freelance journalists who are passionate about telling science stories that are true, important and compelling.

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