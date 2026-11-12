Horiorror In Harrogate: Greek Folk Horror Debuts at Thought Bubble this coming weekend at TBubs

Horiorror in Harrogate brings a 140-page Greek folk horror anthology to Thought Bubble at Travelling Man Hall, table C8a. Nine stories explore rural Greece through legends, folk tales, isolation, and the fears of close-knit communities.

After selling out in Greek and earning award nominations, Horiorror’s English edition arrived through Kickstarter.. It is marked for ages 18 and over only.

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"Be it legends, folk tales, or simply the isolation of standing out in a small, close-knit community, HORIORROR is about the horrors and anxieties of rural Greece. "The title is a portmanteau of the Greek word for village, horiό, and horror. The book is about the horrors and anxieties of rural Greece, whether through legends, folk tales, or the isolation of standing out in a small, close-knit community.

It was first published in Greek, where it sold out and received award nominations, before an English edition was funded on Kickstarter. Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. , a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention.

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Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area.

The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!

And findFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Commodore Flip Phone In The Daily LITG, 12th of November, 2026 Commodore Flip Phone was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

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