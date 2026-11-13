Hoppers: 1 New Domestic Poster And 3 International Posters

We have one new domestic poster and three international posters for Hoppers, Pixar's next original film, which is set to be released on March 6, 2026.

We have one new domestic poster and three international posters for Hoppers, Pixar's next original film, which is set to be released on March 6, 2026.

Hoppers is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2026, marking Pixar’s next original animated feature. Excitement is building after viral success of Tom the Lizard’s post-credits scene in Elio boosts fan interest. After a rocky year for Disney animation, hopes are high that Hoppers will connect with a wide audience.is right around the corner, and considering how well the first one did, there's a decent chance that this is going to do well, too.

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Pixar, however, has to wait until March to see if they can redeem themselves, and there is a chance they are already 50% of the way there. so if the Lizard momentum comes back in the spring, then this movie might show there is an audience for original animated films from Pixar.got their hands on another domestic poster for the movie, plus three international posters. The one with the water reflection is the best so far, though the concept of the last two is also solid.

Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals.voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel.

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Mabel and Loaf in Pixar's HOPPERS. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

: Ellen Bear , Dragonfly, Loaf , Mabel Beaver , Tom Lizard , King George , Lucy Deer, and Barbara Duck in Disney and Pixar's"Hoppers," releasing in U.S. theaters March 6, 2026. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013.

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UFCA/GALECA Member. 🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies. Pixar has released the new official trailer, poster, and 3 new images from Gatto, which tease the idea that"cats have 9 lives" quite literally.

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