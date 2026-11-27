More than 8,200 participants joined the 11th annual Drumstick Dash in North Hollywood on November 26, 2026, to support Hope the Mission's efforts to provide meals for homeless residents across Los Angeles County.

North Hollywood marked Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26, 2026, with the vibrant spectacle of the 11th annual Drumstick Dash. This charity running event drew a massive crowd of more than 8,200 runners who participated in 5K and 10K races along the streets of North Hollywood.

Event Details and Participant Numbers

The Drumstick Dash served as the primary community gathering for the holiday weekend, featuring a diverse array of participants ranging from professional athletes to families with young children. The event structure included both the main 5K and 10K distances, which began with over 8,000 runners wearing festive race outfits.

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The sheer volume of attendance highlighted the event's status as a major local tradition. Approximately 8,200 runners ultimately took part in the festivities, creating a crowded and energetic atmosphere throughout the course. The race kicked off on Thanksgiving, a date chosen to bring the community together for physical activity before the traditional holiday meal.

Capturing the scale of the event, contributor Gene Blevins documented the scene with professional photography. His images highlighted the density of the crowd and the variety of costumes worn by the thousands of attendees who turned out for the annual charity run.

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Cosplay Themes and Costume Contest

While the event is named for its holiday turkey theme, the actual costumes displayed at the Drumstick Dash were highly varied and creative. Some participants dressed in traditional turkey fashion, but these outfits were largely reserved for children participating in the special Lil' Gobblers race.

Adult runners and older children embraced a wide range of pop culture references for their attire. Several participants dressed as sharks, drawing inspiration from the popular animated Shrek franchise, while others chose dinosaur costumes. The creative expression extended to characters like Forrest Gump and even food items like tacos, worn by girls who ran with the thousands of other participants.

Fashion choices were not limited to full-body suits. Many attendees opted for thematic accessories, such as loud turkey-patterned shirts. Families were a prominent feature of the race, with mothers carrying their small children along the route to ensure they could experience the energy of the crowd.

Charity Beneficiary and Community Impact

The primary purpose of the Drumstick Dash is to support Hope the Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential meals for homeless individuals across Los Angeles County. The funds and awareness generated by the race directly benefit this critical social service.

By combining physical endurance challenges with charitable giving, the event mobilizes the North Hollywood community to address local hunger issues. The presence of families and the emphasis on costumes help to maintain high engagement levels among donors and volunteers alike.

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The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by the presence of race mascots, which helped entertain the younger participants and keep morale high among the runners. The event successfully merged holiday cheer with community activism.

Media Coverage and Regional Context

The significance of the Drumstick Dash extends beyond the local streets of North Hollywood. Media coverage, including photos by Gene Blevins, underscored the event's role as a staple of the Southern California Thanksgiving calendar.

The race occurred on the same day as other regional events, such as the 49th annual Turkey Trot in Dana Point Harbor. In Dana Point, costume contest winners Pehrson Hawkley and Maura Mikulec posed with mascots Drumstick and Cranberry, illustrating the widespread nature of holiday-themed running events across the state.

However, the North Hollywood event remained distinct in its scale and specific charitable focus. The combination of professional documentation and widespread public participation ensures that the Drumstick Dash remains a key moment for community building and charitable support in Los Angeles County.