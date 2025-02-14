Hope on Valentine's Day: Fiancee Awaits News of Release from Gaza After 500 Days of Captivity

Ziv Abud is desperate for a Valentine's Day miracle: news that her fiance, Eliya Cohen, will finally be freed from Gaza. The couple has been separated since October 7th, when Eliya was abducted by Hamas during a massacre. Ziv will learn on Friday if Eliya is part of the initial hostage release.

Ziv Abud is clinging to hope this Valentine's Day , praying for news that her fiancé, Eliya Cohen , will finally be freed from Gaza after 500 agonizing days. The family had endured 15 months without any word on Eliya's well-being, leaving them in agonizing uncertainty. Ziv learned, through the harrowing accounts of three recently released hostages, that her teenage sweetheart has been subjected to unimaginable horrors.

Eliya, along with three others, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin who was tragically executed by Hamas last August, was taken captive during the October 7th massacre near the Nova music festival. Eliya was separated from the others only days before their release. Ziv was devastated to hear that Eliya had been chained, tortured, starved, burned, and hung by his feet. He was also suffering from an untreated bullet wound sustained during the initial attack.The details of Eliya's captivity were revealed by the three released hostages, who were denied access to news and media during their imprisonment. Ziv was told that Eliya believed she was murdered in the bomb shelter. She shared that Eliya has lost an alarming 45 pounds due to the starvation diet imposed by Hamas. Of the ten hostages confirmed to be alive, only Eliya is slated for release in the initial fragile phase of the ceasefire-hostage deal. Ziv will learn on Friday, Valentine's Day, if Eliya's name is on the list. The couple, who met as teenagers and hadn't spent a day apart for years, had celebrated their eight-year anniversary last week, alone. Ziv remains hopeful, buoyed by the recent progress made in the hostage deal and President Trump's unwavering commitment to bringing the hostages home. She trusts that the right things will be done. This Valentine's Day, Ziv awaits anxiously by the phone, praying for the news that will reunite her with her beloved





