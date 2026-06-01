Hope: Na Hong-jin's Korean Sci-Fi Monster Movie Earns Seven-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander as aliens in a Korean monster thriller that received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes. The film follows a mysterious creature in Hope Harbor and a group of hunters who become the hunted.

In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, a mysterious creature has wreaked havoc, drawing the attention of local law enforcement. Police chief Bum-seok, played by Hwang Jung-min, and officer Sung-ae, portrayed by Hoyeon, are called to investigate the disturbance.

Meanwhile, in the nearby forest, a group of hunters led by Sung-ki, played by Zo In-sung, sets out to track the beast but soon finds themselves being hunted instead. However, as the synopsis of Na Hong-jin's upcoming film 'Hope' suggests, all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

The film promises a blend of monster horror and psychological thriller, set against the backdrop of a picturesque yet ominous village.

'Hope' is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for his acclaimed works such as 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing. ' The film features an ensemble cast that includes international stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, who play extraterrestrial beings wreaking havoc. This marks a departure from typical alien invasion narratives, as Fassbender and Vikander portray the aliens themselves, adding a unique twist to the story.

The South Korean cast also includes Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton. The cinematography is handled by Hong Kyung-pyo, with an original score by Michael Abels. The film is set to be released in theaters on September 9, 2026, with Neon acquiring the North American distribution rights. Early audience reactions at the Cannes Film Festival have positioned 'Hope' as one of the most anticipated Korean monster movies in recent history.

The film received a seven-minute standing ovation, indicating strong critical reception. Fans eager to see the praise for themselves will have to wait until its release later this year. Following its debut, the film holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, solidifying its status as a must-watch for genre enthusiasts.

With its combination of Hollywood talent and Korean cinematic expertise, 'Hope' is poised to be a standout entry in the sci-fi horror genre, exploring themes of perception, ignorance, and the consequences of human conflict on a cosmic scale





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United States Release Date for Na Hong-jin’s Sci-Fi Thriller HopeOn May 17, the South Korean movie Hope premiered at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, this sci-fi feature sees Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander performing in key roles. After receiving a warm critical reception at Cannes, Hope secured a release date stateside on September 9 in the United States. Deadline reports this date. If you’re looking for curated film coverage, subscribe to the newsletter for information on new releases, festival highlights, and context that can help film fans decide which movies to watch and follow. Get Updates

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