Hope Movie Blu-ray Release Date December 22 Details

The sci-fi film Hope debuts on Blu-ray on December 22 via Decal Releasing. Check the price, cast details, and franchise potential for this Na Hong-jin directed feature.

Decal Releasing has officially confirmed that the 2026 sci-fi film Hope will make its physical media debut on Blu-ray on December 22. This upcoming release marks the first directorial feature from acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin since his celebrated 2016 horror movie The Wailing. The film, which features a star-studded ensemble cast including Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, has received glowing reviews and earned a Certified Fresh 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blu-ray Release Date And Pricing Details

The December 22 launch date positions the physical media drop just seven months after the movie's world premiere at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17. It also arrives three months after its United States premiere on September 9. Amazon's official listing reflects this specific timeline and sets the expected price point at $37.98 for the Blu-ray disc. This release strategy aims to capitalize on the film's growing critical acclaim and dedicated fan base.

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Decal Releasing And Distribution Partnerships

Decal Releasing serves as the distribution company behind the physical media releases for many major recent independent movies and Oscar contenders. Their catalog includes notable titles such as Anatomy of a Fall, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, I, Tonya, Immaculate, It Was Just an Accident, Spencer, Triangle of Sadness, Longlegs, and the Best Picture winner Anora. They frequently handle the physical media for films picked up for U.S. distribution by NEON. NEON managed the domestic theatrical run for Hope and also distributed both Anora and the 2019 Best Picture winner Parasite in the United States.

High Budget And Financial Performance

This physical media release could ultimately place Hope on sturdier financial ground by offering a new avenue through which the production can turn a profit. The film is reportedly the most expensive Korean production of all time. While its initial reported budget was $46 million, director Na Hong-jin stated this figure was inaccurate and too high according to NAVER Entertainment. This initial estimate could have placed its break-even point as high as $115 million. The movie utilized a great deal of CGI effects to bring its alien characters to life and featured performances from an Oscar winner and an Oscar nominee.

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Box Office Revenue And Deficit Risks

Considering the fact that the film has only earned $52.6 million worldwide so far, it is entirely possible that it is operating at a deficit. The production still needs to earn more aftermarket revenue in order to end up in the black. Its break-even point is entirely unknown, but the substantial costs associated with high-end visual effects and top-tier talent suggest significant financial pressure. The December 22 Blu-ray release is a critical component in addressing these financial challenges and ensuring the film's long-term economic viability.

Film Franchise And Sequel Potential

If the physical media release works alongside its video on demand release to push the movie over the financial edge, it is possible that a Hope sequel could come to fruition. Na Hong-jin has already spoken about the possibility of the film becoming a franchise. Although he told NAVER that he felt the work alone should be the conclusion, he also teased that they had enough storyboards for two volumes. The story continues after the ending of the movie, leaving the option open for another team to potentially pick up those threads and expand the universe.