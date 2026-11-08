Hope Is Back After the 2026 Midterms—10 Books to Sustain It Into 2027

Pick these up when your joy-scrolling fades back into doom-scrolling.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsbrought left-leaning and progressive voters a feeling that’s been sorely missing for the past several years: collective hope.

As the closing polls on November 3 confirmed, the anticipated blue wave proved to be a “”—inspiring celebrations at watch parties across the country, while social media was filled with gleeful voters “libbing out. ”by female, POC, queer, millennial, and Gen Z candidates were a nationwide rebuke to the current administration. So now, looking forward to 2028, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Also read Tom Scioli's Myth Of 8-Opus In The Daily LITG, 6th of November, 2026

Over the past year, I’ve leaned into my love of reading as an alternative to doomscrolling and despair. While citizens need toto understand the state of the world, we also must not get overwhelmed by the unjust systems and cruel elites that influence the direction of the country. This, we’ve put together a reading list to remind readers of the collective power the average person has to change society for the better.

When I feel paralyzed by fear in the face of significant change, I turn to two books: Octavia Butler’sauthor and facilitator builds on Butler's Earthseed philosophy of change to create a framework so readers can adapt to the chaotic, messy flows of life and transform their world through small actions.

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'End Times Fascism: and the Fight for the Living World' by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylorlay out the worldview that aligns far-right extremists with tech billionaires, as well as the rise of fascist politics. But they ultimately look to local activists and movements, and offer recommendations to fight back against those steering society towards the titular end times.

‘In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial’ by Mona Cholletwriter traces a line from historic witch trials to the ostracization and persecution of their ideological descendants. Though reading about enduring misogyny can be enraging,'Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During This Crisis ' by Dean Spadenetworks of all sizes, from citywide programs to informal group chats.

This accessible primer on mutual aid is designed to turn inspiration into action, with worksheets and exercises to help readers begin new projects or work through issues that arise during organizing. , Abrams explains the mechanics of voter suppression and provides a roadmap to ensure that all Americans’s voices are heard and protected.

‘The People's Project: Poems, Essays, and Art for Looking Forward’ by Saeed Jones and Maggie Smithprocessed their shock and dismay by reaching out to each other and their community. Their anthology preserves that collective camaraderie and hope in book form, with contributions from writers includingBraiding Sweetgrass . The book became a word-of-mouth sensation, calling for readers to reexamine their relationship with nature through Indigenous wisdom.

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In her follow-up, Kimmerer shifts her focus from sustainability to the economy and presents a communal alternative to a capitalistic life of scarcity and hoarding resources. Climate change is one of the most pressing global issues today, and it’s also quick to spur feelings of anxiety or despair. Here, climate activist and marine biologistcompiles an anthology about the Earth’s future that’s optimistic to its core.

In what she calls her “Vintageimagines a world where a cataclysmic flu wipes out most of humanity, jumping between survivors at the onset of the contagion and a traveling Shakespeare troupe 20 years in the future, who perform under the motto, “survival is insufficient. ”Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsShe currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico.

In 2021, she joinedas a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including