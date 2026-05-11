Hope for Tinnitus Sufferers: Dentists Find A Way to Dramatically Reduce Dreading Sound

For Amber Ford, the symptoms of menopause, such as hot flushes and brain fog, were manageable with medication. However, the relentless ringing in her ears, known as tinnitus, was the real struggle.

After six months of constant buzzing, neck pain, jaw tension, and headaches, she finally found relief during a routine visit to her dentist. Her dentist discovered a poorly aligned jaw, which was causing tension and pressure in the muscles and joints around her face, triggering tinnitus. The dentist used specialized mapping technology and conducted a near three-hour procedure involving tiny adjustments to her teeth to reduce the pressure.

The results were almost immediate, with the whooshing sound completely disappearing after the first treatment. Although the sound is still faint, Amber describes it as a heartbeat and doesn't bother her. Amber is one of around seven million people in the UK living with tinnitus, a condition causing ringing, buzzing, hissing, or roaring sounds in the ears. The noises are not caused by any external source and can have a significant impact on daily life for around 1.5million Britons.

For about 1.5 million people, persistent tinnitus is linked to age-related hearing loss, noise damage, or temporomandibular joint disorders (TMD). Current treatments revolve around symptom management, including cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness, and sound-masking devices. A revolutionary treatment, known as Disclusion Time Reduction, or DTR, has been developed by dentists who believe a connection exists between TMD and tinnitus. DTR involves bite-mapping technology and tiny adjustments to the biting surfaces of teeth to reduce strain and tension.

Dr Michelle Wyngaard, from The DTR Dentist Network, calls it 'revolutionary' and reports a 90 per cent reduction in tinnitus after treatment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tinnitus Dental Treatment Stress Relief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Jaw Joint Disorders TMD Treatment Options Time Reduction Bite-Mapping Technology Sound Masking Devices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New screwworm treatments offer hope as ranchers prepare for possible spreadLaredo sees new buoy installations and early steps toward border barrier plans

Read more »

The Real Reason Star Wars' Inquisitors Aren't In A New Hope Is Seriously DarkWith over 20 years of experience in games, film, and TV, Derek uses his knowledge to help others start their careers with ScreenRant.

Read more »

Single workout cuts cravings, offering new hope for smokers trying to quitFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

76ers hope to get out of own way facing historical NBA playoff uphill battleAt least, that’s how the 76ers see it. It wasn’t the Knicks defense that did them in. It was their own doing.

Read more »