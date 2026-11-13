Hop in: We're taking a pop culture road trip on Route 66

Route 66 is celebrating 100 years of being the country's most famous highway. This icon of American culture passes through eight states — and has shown up for decades in movies, books, music and art.

A"Route 66" sign is painted on the asphalt near Amboy in the Mojave Desert in California on Feb. 27, 2019. Route 66 is celebrating 100 years of being the country's most famous highway, an icon of American culture.

As it passes through eight states — from Chicago to Santa Monica, Calif. — its charm is all about driving on the open road, through the plains and prairies, canyons and deserts. Past big cities, cow towns and ghost towns, stopping at roadside motels, retro diners and kitschy tourist traps. , then an aspiring songwriter and jazz pianist, wrote that 1946 song during a road trip he took to California.

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Over the years, many others have recorded their own versions, includingThe famous thoroughfare was created in 1926, and three years later, the Depression hit, followed by the Dust Bowl — when drought and dust storms devastated farmland. A family in Pittsburg County, Okla. , is forced to leave their home in June 1938 due to a serious drought in the region.

"The Dust Bowl drove thousands of families away from their farms in the Midwest and southwest states," said Jim Ross, who has written nine books about Route 66. He lives on an original section of the highway.

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"Most of them headed for California, because that's where the jobs were, or so they thought. "photographed displaced families as they traveled West. The migrants drove in covered jalopies, hitchhiked and walked barefoot with their belongings along the highways. Route 66 expert Michael Wallis says their trek was heartbreaking —"Following the scent of citrus out to California to rebuild their lives, they were hooked into that old dream, the land of milk and honey, which let them down.

Steinbeck's 1939 novel won a Pulitzer Prize and was made into a now classic film. It starred Henry Fonda as Tom Joad, an ex-con traveling from Oklahoma with his sharecropper family.

"Wherever there's a fight so hungry people can't eat, I'll be there. Wherever there's a cop beatin' up a guy, I'll be there. I'll be in the way guys yell when they're mad," he said in a monologue that would later inspire songwriters Woody Guthrie and Bruce Springsteen. After World War II, cars and Route 66 tourism were heavily marketed.

Families began taking road trips around the country. And by the early 1960s, their spirit of adventure was captured by rock and rollerswith the same name, with a theme song by composer and arranger Nelson Riddle. It features two young adventurers who hit the transAmerican highways in a Corvette convertible.

"All we represent to them, man, is somebody who needs a haircut," Hopper's character says in one scene, referring to some haters. In 1985, Route 66 was officially decommissioned as a federal highway. But its lure endured. Two years later, the English electronic band Depeche Modefollowed a group of fans traveling across the country on a tour bus.

It was an inspiration for reality TV shows in the 1990s:was set in a fictional town along Route 66: Radiator Springs. The popularity of the movie and a sequel led to a theme park attraction, at Disneyland's California Adventure. Author Michael Wallis consulted for the Disney Imagineers and the Pixar filmmakers. And he was the voice of the animated sheriff in the movie — a 1949 Mercury Club Coupe police car.

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"There's a sense of adventure," he said. "If you've not been in a pie palace or greasy spoon on the Mother Road, you don't know what to expect. " "It's the path connecting two big cities across two thirds of the continent," he said. "People renting you a room, selling you a cheeseburger, a peek at the snake pit.

A dream. An illusion. That's what it's all about.

"A cat walks past a Route 66 signs at the El Rancho Motel, once a major Route 66 landmark, on June 15, 2007 in Barstow, Calif. As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics.

Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture . Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events.

Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org. Do you love books? We love books! One Book, One San Diego encourages everyone in the San Diego and Imperial counties and Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book as one big book club.