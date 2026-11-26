Lake Mead’s decline has prompted planning for unprecedented turbine tests at Hoover Dam.

The Hoover Dam is being prepared for a first-of-its-kind stress test that could help officials estimate how long the aging facility's hydropower turbines can continue operating if water levels in Lake Mead keep falling.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Reclamation, which runs dams and reservoirs across the West, told Newsweek it had developed a testing plan for the site. These tests aim to establish the limits of 12 of the site’s 17 hydropower turbines when water levels in Lake Mead fall below an elevation of 1,035 feet–a major threshold for the dozen older turbines. As of Wednesday, the water level sits at 1,041 feet.

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It fell to its lowest level, 1,037 feet, at the end of September. What Is Happening?