Hoover defeated Morse 32-9 and University City beat San Diego 55-41 to claim the CIF Division 5 and Division 3 football titles on November 28, 2026.

Hoover High School and University City claimed their respective football crowns on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Escondido High School. The double-header CIF championship event concluded with decisive victories for the Tigers and the Crusaders in Divisions 5 and 3. This historic day capped off an intense postseason for both programs, cementing their status as elite teams in Southern California high school football.

Hoover High School captured the CIF Division 5 championship by defeating Morse High School with a final score of 32-9. The victory concluded a dominant performance by the Hoover football team, which controlled the tempo of the game from the opening kickoff through the final seconds of play. The margin of victory highlighted the comprehensive nature of the Tigers' control over the contest.

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The game featured significant offensive production from Hoover quarterback Hezekiah Manuel, who ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Manuel continued his effective play in the fourth quarter, scoring another rushing touchdown alongside teammate Ayden Medina. Their combined efforts extended Hoover's lead over their rivals decisively.

Defensive plays also proved critical for Hoover. The Tigers successfully disrupted Morse's passing attack, with Jayden Cunningham breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Morse's Patrick Franklin during the first quarter. The defensive intensity culminated in the final seconds of the fourth quarter when Hoover secured an interception that sealed the championship victory.

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Hoover's defensive unit celebrated the climactic interception with Myles Gaskins and David Kinder jumping in excitement as they watched the final touchdown occur. Head coach Will Gray celebrated the title with his assistant coaches and players, marking a significant milestone for the program. Assistant coach Takoda Browne displayed a commemorative t-shirt following the win to mark the occasion.

Teammate Xavier Perea Iarrouge proudly held up the tournament bracket, confirming Hoover's status as the CIF Division 5 champions after their comprehensive 32-9 defeat of Morse at Escondido High School. The visual confirmation of their success served as a lasting reminder of the hard work put in by the entire team throughout the season.

University City claimed the CIF Division 3 championship with a commanding 55-41 victory over San Diego High School. The game, played on the same Saturday at Escondido High School, showcased a high-scoring affair driven by the offensive firepower of the University City team. The final score reflected the competitive but ultimately one-sided nature of the title matchup.

Head coach Ron Caragher held up the championship trophy as he and his players celebrated the win. The Crusaders overcame a competitive challenge from San Diego, utilizing a balanced offensive attack that kept the Sharks on the defensive throughout the contest. Caragher's leadership was instrumental in navigating the team through a difficult opponent.

University City quarterback Thomas Dietrich was instrumental in orchestrating the offense, throwing key passes during the second quarter. His connection with receiver Decklan Houston helped establish early momentum, while San Diego attempted to counter with aggressive defensive maneuvers. Dietrich's ability to read the defense was a key factor in the Crusaders' success.

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San Diego's defense forced a notable turnover when Damian De La Cruz intercepted a pass intended for University City's Hesh Hertz in the second quarter. Despite this defensive stop, University City maintained its offensive trajectory and extended its lead significantly. The turnover provided a brief moment of hope for the Sharks but could not shift the overall momentum.

San Diego High School contributed to the high-scoring nature of the game, with running back Keyshawn Price Jr. carrying the ball effectively against the University City defense. Price was tackled by Jaylin Lilly-Marrujo during one of the key second-quarter drives, illustrating the physical battle on the field. His efforts kept the Sharks within striking distance for much of the game.

San Diego's Key Cooper also scored a touchdown against University City in the second quarter, keeping the Sharks within striking distance. However, University City's overall offensive output proved too much, resulting in the 55-41 final score and the Division 3 title for the Crusaders. The victory solidified University City's place in the history of the CIF championships.

The double-header event highlighted the depth of talent in San Diego County high school football. Both Hoover and University City demonstrated exceptional skill, strategy, and teamwork to emerge victorious. Their wins serve as a testament to the competitive spirit and athletic excellence prevalent in the region.