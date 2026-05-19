Hoosier State Republican Advocates for Obscenity Prosecution Task Force Reconvening

A Republican senator from Indiana has petitioned Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to reestablish the DOJ's Obscenity Prosecution Task Force, which was dismantled in 2011 under the Obama administration. The senator argues that the situation has worsened since then with the rise of pornographic content on platforms like OnlyFans. Banks also points out the promotion of pornographic content on social media platforms and the potential endangerment of children.

The Hoosier State Republican urged Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to reconvene the DOJ’s Obscenity Prosecution Task Force , which was dissolved in 2011 under the Obama administration, citing the growth of pornographic content on platforms like OnlyFans.

Banks argued for the enforcement of laws and prosecution of illegal content, expressing concerns about OnlyFans allowing minors to sell explicit videos and featuring child sex abuse content. He also mentioned the promotion of pornographic content on social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The passage delves into the Supreme Court's Miller test and the crimes related to creating, distributing, and displaying obscene or child pornography





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