In Hooper, some neighbors are working to make sure every veteran buried at the Hooper City Cemetery has a special opportunity to be recognized.

HOOPER, Utah — In Hooper, some neighbors are working to make sure every veteran buried at the Hooper City Cemetery has a special opportunity to be recognized.

About 450 veterans are laid to rest at the cemetery, so volunteers with the Wreaths Across America effort in Hooper hope to sponsor enough wreaths to honor each one.

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"There's a great history of service, I think, to the country here from this small city," said Darryl Sheets, a veteran who lives in Hooper. Last year, he was involved with the first Wreaths Across America ceremony in Hooper, and is hoping to continue that tradition. He said this year so far, through community donations and a $2,700 grant that Hooper City received, they have secured about 300 wreath sponsorships so far. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 1.