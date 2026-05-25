Honoring the Fallen: The 80th Annual Memorial Day Tribute at the Mexican American All Wars Memorial

The Mexican-American All Wars Memorial in Boyle Heights is set to honor the service members of Mexican descent who died in war for the 80th year. The event will feature a 24-hour vigil, remarks from elected officials, and a flyover and colorguard performance.

The 80th Memorial Day tribute ceremony at the Mexican-American All Wars Memorial in Boyle Heights will return for its 80th year, honoring service members of Mexican descent who died in war.

The event kicks off with a 24-hour vigil starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, where veterans will stand guard through the night ahead of Monday’s annual event. Elected officials will give remarks, and a flyover and colorguard performance are also scheduled. The event has become a significant tradition in the Eastside community, with its origins dating back to the first Chicano Moratorium in 1969. LA Mayor Karen Bass and other officials are expected to attend





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Memorial Day Mexican American All Wars Memorial Boyle Heights East LA Veterans LA Mayor Karen Bass Elected Officials Chicano Moratorium Community Tradition

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