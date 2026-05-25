A collection of films that pay tribute to the US military, offering powerful performances and stories, and honoring the fallen heroes

Memorial Day is a federal holiday that honored the American dead and served as a county-level observance in the Southern United States to honor Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

In honor of Memorial Day, we’re sharing some of our favorite films that honor members of the military, packed with powerful performances and storytelling. Hollywood has covered its share of military stories, from the heroic and triumphant, to the tragic and haunting, acknowledging the toll war and violence takes on soldiers, their families, and the entire world. Memorial Day originally began as Decoration Day when it was first celebrated in 1868 to honor those lost in the Civil War.

That includes thousands of former enslaved Black soldiers whose stories are often forgotten. Many films celebrate powerful performances of members of the US military who served during World War II and the Vietnam War. , ~Memorial~-Day~ [],~not~,~honor~this~vast~array~of~heroes~and~overlap~Us~military~exteriorities~far~from~it~history~่ทั้งนี้~جميع~, ~so~labeling~Ranger~truth~that~notices~removed~an~while~great~verify~correct~placed], Strand MILITAR





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