Honoring 19 Black Characters Who Left Their Mark on Television and Film

This Juneteenth, we're highlighting 19 Black characters who left their mark on television and film, entertaining us, challenging us, inspiring us, and helping us see ourselves in ways that feel authentic and lasting.

The holiday marks a celebration of Black culture, community and the stories that continue to shape generations. From festivals and block parties to family gatherings and cookouts, Juneteenth is a time to reflect on where we've been and celebrate who we are.

One of the most powerful ways those stories are told is through the characters we see on screen. From Spike Lee's Mookie in, Black characters have entertained us, challenged us, inspired us and helped us see ourselves in ways that feel authentic and lasting. This Juneteenth, we're highlighting 19 Black characters who left their mark on television and film. They made us laugh, cry, fall in love and think differently about the world around us.

More than fan favorites, these characters expanded what Black life could look like on screen, proving that our stories are as diverse, complex and unforgettable as the communities they represent. Dwayne Wayne was the smooth, funny, engineering-major heartthrob that stole the hearts of viewers in the beloved late-'80s sitcom, which stars Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Wayne), Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert), Darryl Bell (Ron Johnson) and Lisa Bonet (Denise Huxtable), remains one of the most beloved Black sitcoms to ever hit the screens.

The show, set at the predominately Black Hillman College, gives us a young-adult heartwarming and comedic six-season look at the college lives of Black students. Dwayne gave us a Black male character who didn't just fit in any designated typecast. He was ambitious yet relatable, nerdy yet charismatic, and confident without losing his vulnerability. Through his academic pursuits, friendships and (jealousy-inducing) iconic romance with Whitley Gilbert, Dwayne challenged long-held stereotypes about what Black males should look like onscreen.

Mookie wasn't an attorney-at-law, an engineering heartthrob, or one-half of a beloved sitcom romance. He was a pizza delivery worker. , written, directed, and starring Spike Lee, centers on Mookie, a Brooklyn delivery worker caught between communities as racial tensions rise on one of the hottest days of the summer. The film, widely offers a riveting portrayal of police brutality, racial tensions and life in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood.

While Mookie may seem ordinary, he serves as the film's moral center, navigating questions of loyalty, responsibility, family and race. Through Mookie, Lee explores the complexities of everyday life, creating a character who is relatable, flawed,and deeply human. More than three decades later, audiences are still debating whether Mookie did, in fact, do the right thing.

Carlton Banks was often the source of the show's biggest laughs, whether it was his love for Tom Jones, his corny yet iconic dance moves or his frequent clashes with cousin Will (Will Smith). But Carlton was more than comic relief. Ribeiro's portrayal put an academically driven, (somewhat) privileged and unapologetically himself Black teenager at the center of one of television's biggest sitcoms.

At a time when Black male characters were often confined to narrow stereotypes, Carlton showcased a different side of Black identity. He was ambitious, awkward, intelligent and confident in who he was. Played by Oscar winner Halle Berry in one of her earliest breakout roles, Natalie was confident, fashionable, ambitious and unapologetically feminine.

At a time when Black-led romantic comedies were gaining momentum, Natalie stood at the center of the story, embodying a version of Black womanhood that was glamorous, desirable and every bit as driven as the men around her. Berry's portrayal of Natalie Parker helped cement her status as a rising star and gave audiences a character who was as captivating as she was ambitious.

From her effortless style to her alluring charm, Natalie became a memorable symbol of Black beauty and femininity onscreen. More than three decades later, the character remains one of the standout leading women of 1990s Black cinema. Martin Payne and Gina Waters, played by Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell, had one of television's most iconic relationships. Their love story was full of laughter, tears, and romance, making them a beloved couple in the world of television.

They argued, made up, and weathered challenges together, creating an authentic relationship that resonated with viewers. But most importantly, they had fun





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Juneteenth Black Culture Black Characters Television Film Dwayne Wayne Mookie Carlton Banks Natalie Parker Martin Payne Gina Waters

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