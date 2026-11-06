Honorees and Finalists from the 2026 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

Celebrate the 2026 Inspirational Women Leadership Awards. Explore the full list of honorees, finalists, and executive keynote panels. Read more now!

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Please email studios@latimes.com. , the sixth iteration of the landmark Los Angeles event featured the best of women pioneers, decision makers and thought leaders from across Southern California. The afternoon opened with a panel on the fast growth of women’s sports. Alisha Childress of Major League Volleyball, Los Angeles Sparks President Stacy Johns and Angel City Football Club CEO Amy Taylor discussed what’s fueling the momentum across soccer, volleyball, basketball and beyond.

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They covered the changing value of the women’s game and the role brands and investors are playing in its future. LA Times Studios’ Angelica Coronado moderated.reflected on a career built on reinvention, from Beverly Hills, 90210 to writing, podcasting and business. Drawing on her book I Choose Me, she talked about letting go of other people’s expectations and moving forward with purpose. LA Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan led the conversation.

Lara Shortz, Los Angeles office managing partner at Michelman & Robinson, described leading in a traditionally male-dominated field. She shared the career pivots, calculated risks and defining moments along the way, and how women are creating new models of leadership for those coming next. Los Angeles Times Assistant Managing Editor Angel Jennings moderated.

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Trial attorney Maro Burunsuzyan, founder of the Law Offices of Maro Burunsuzyan, spoke candidly with Anna Magzanyan about the choices and compromises that come with building a company and a legacy while raising a family. She also discussed how women are redefining success on their own terms. , Jennifer Meyer of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, Clare Vivier of Clare V. and Sarah Gibson Tuttle of Olive & June.

They walked through how they turned a personal style and a creative idea into a business that scales, covering viral marketing, building a loyal customer base, smart risk-taking and expansion. Melissa Magsaysay, host of LA Times Studios’ “Live & Well” podcast, moderated. Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Chief Revenue Officer, Bay CitiesCambria Cline, Co-Founder & Vice Chair, Youth ChampionsChristina Miller, President & CEO, Mental Health America of Los AngelesCécile Chalifour, Managing Director, Community Development Banking, West Region, J.P.

MorganRebecca Shah, SVP, Head of HNW Banking & Specialty Deposits, Patriot BankMalea Farsai, Corporate Counsel, NETSOL Technologies Inc.Liana Pogosyan, CFO & Treasurer, Xos Trucks Allyson Brooks, Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Women’s Health Institute, HoagTaylor Hathaway-Zepeda, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLPChahira Solh, Partner; Chair, Executive Committee, Crowell & Moring LLPGina Abbott, President, Property Management, Stockdale Capital PartnersChristine Deschaine, Senior Vice President, KWP Real EstateHalee Mason, VP, Technology & Business Development, Cloud9 Esports, Inc.Tina Perry, President, OWN TV Network and OTT Streaming, OWN TV Network & OTT StreamingAerospace, Defense and Space TechBanking & FinanceMake Legal Filings Easy With a LegalZoom Promo Code September 2026