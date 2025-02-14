Honor of Kings Celebrates Valentine's Day with New Skins, Rewards, and Esports Tournaments

Honor of Kings players can enjoy a Valentine's Day-themed event with limited-time skins, rewards, and special in-game activities. The event also coincides with the start of the Honor of Kings Invitational S3 and the ongoing Honor of Kings Open Series Split 3.

TiMi Studio Group and publisher Level Infinite have announced a new event for Honor of Kings to celebrate Valentine's Day. This event, like many mobile game holiday events, features special costumes, rewards, and surprises for players to enjoy. The event is now live and offers a variety of ways for players to participate and earn rewards. One of the highlights of the event is the introduction of two new skins: Sun Ce – Loving Promise and Da Qiao – Loving Bride.

These skins showcase the love between these two heroes and will only be available until April 15th. Players can also earn tokens by completing missions from February 14th to 27th. These tokens can be exchanged for various items, including heroes and other in-game goods. Players can earn tokens by logging in daily, playing matches, sharing invitation codes, and obtaining specific skins. The event also includes a number of other activities, such as earning special avatars by adding friends and completing post-match actions, participating in 5v5 matches with friends to win a special match title, and earning double friendship by teaming up with friends in matchmaking or ranked matches. Additionally, the Honor of Kings Invitational S3 kicks off on February 21st, with 12 teams from around the globe competing in Manila, Philippines for a share of the $300,000 USD prize pool. The Honor of Kings Open Series Split 3 is also ongoing, providing a pathway for grassroots esports players to progress through the amateur ranks to professional. The second round of registration for this tournament is open from February 14th to 28th, welcoming players from South Korea, Japan, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe to compete





