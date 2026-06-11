Honor Magic V6 Review: Pushing the Boundaries of Foldable Design

An in-depth analysis of the Honor Magic V6, highlighting its ultra-thin aerospace materials, nearly invisible screen crease, and the productivity-focused MagicOS 10.

The foldable smartphone market has long been a battleground of engineering compromises, but the Honor Magic V6 seeks to change that narrative by focusing on the seamless integration of form and function.

For many consumers, the primary deterrent to adopting a foldable device is the bulkiness associated with the hinge and dual-battery systems. Honor addresses this head-on by crafting a device that feels remarkably similar to a standard slab phone. The most striking achievement is found in the white variant, which measures a mere 8.75mm when folded. This is made possible through the use of an Aerospace Special Fiber back cover, a sophisticated material that reduces both thickness and weight to 219g.

Other color options, such as gold, black, and the elegant vegan leather red, are slightly thicker at 9mm and weigh 224g. Beyond the raw numbers, Honor has successfully refined the camera bump, ensuring it does not protrude as aggressively as it did in previous generations, which contributes to a more balanced handheld experience. When it comes to the visual experience, the Magic V6 boasts a stunning 7.95-inch AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2172 x 2352 pixels.

One of the most significant improvements is the anti-reflective coating, which significantly reduces glare in bright environments. Perhaps more impressive is the center crease, which has been engineered to be nearly invisible to the eye and touch, a feat that places it among the best in the industry. The 6.52-inch cover screen mirrors this quality with its own anti-reflective layer and 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth transition between the two panels.

While the device supports stylus input for both screens, Honor has made the controversial decision to sell the stylus separately and omit a built-in holster, which may frustrate power users spending nearly 1,900 dollars. However, the build quality is bolstered by IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing a high level of resistance against dust and high-pressure water jets, alongside improved drop resistance for added peace of mind. On the photography front, Honor has chosen a path of refinement over complete overhaul.

The Magic V6 utilizes a triple 50-megapixel array, featuring a Sony IMX906 main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. The periscope telephoto lens also sports 50 megapixels with an OmniVision OV64B sensor and a wider f/2.5 aperture, while the ultra-wide lens provides a 122-degree field of view. While the hardware remains similar to the V5, the software processing and stability have seen upgrades, most notably the industry-leading CIPA 6.5-stop image stabilization.

This ensures that handheld shots remain crisp and videos are stable, even in challenging conditions. To elevate its portrait capabilities, Honor continues its partnership with Studio Harcourt Paris, bringing a professional, artistic quality to its portrait mode that distinguishes it from the more clinical looks of its competitors like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Rounding out the package is MagicOS 10, a software suite specifically tailored to maximize the utility of a foldable form factor.

The introduction of the Fast-Flex feature is a game-changer for productivity, allowing users to trigger split-screen layouts or snap apps into place with a simple folding gesture. This removes the friction typically associated with multitasking on mobile devices. App continuity is another highlight, allowing a user to start a task on the cover screen and seamlessly expand it to the larger inner display without any lag or interface glitches.

By focusing on these usability enhancements, Honor transforms the inner display from a luxury novelty into a genuine tool for efficiency. Through this combination of extreme thinness, durable construction, and intelligent software, the Magic V6 positions itself not just as a foldable phone, but as a viable replacement for the traditional smartphone experience





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