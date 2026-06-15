Honor Magic V6 Review: A Top-Tier Foldable with Impressive Features

The Honor Magic V6 emerges as a standout large foldable, combining a sleek design, robust water resistance, and solid battery life. While it has minor drawbacks like a heavy camera bump and a noticeable crease, its overall execution makes it a top contender for 2026 foldable buyers.

The Honor Magic V6 stands out as one of the most complete large foldable smartphones on the market, challenging rivals with its holistic excellence. It breaks new ground with dual IP68 and IP69 certifications, offering superior dust and water resistance-a first for the category.

The battery life easily outlasts a full day of heavy use, and the camera system ranks among the best available on any book-style foldable. For someone who had dismissed foldables after poor flip phone experiences, the Magic V6 changes perceptions not through novelty but by being a genuinely excellent phone that also folds.

It is not without flaws: the default balanced performance mode limits CPU power despite the phone having the most powerful Android chip, the crease remains visible while competitors like the Oppo Find N6 have nearly eliminated it, and the large camera bump creates a top-heavy feel. Yet, none of these issues detract significantly from the overall experience, making it a top recommendation for anyone considering a large foldable. Design and build quality are where the Magic V6 truly shines.

At just 4mm thin when unfolded, it is the thinnest big foldable available, and folded it measures 8.75mm-comparable to an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The gold hinge features a subtle triangular texture and is constructed from Super Steel, a high-strength aerospace alloy rated for over 500,000 folds. It opens smoothly and snaps shut with a satisfying click, though occasional crunching sounds were noted during testing without affecting functionality.

The back panel uses aerospace-grade fiber in the white model (219g), offering a frosted aluminum look and feel, while the red version adds eco-leather for better grip. IP68/IP69 certification adds everyday confidence, allowing submersion and high-pressure water jet resistance-features missing from rivals like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with its IP48 rating. Minor design quirks include strong magnets that make opening the phone slightly tricky and a substantial camera bump that causes the device to rock on flat surfaces.

The included case, with a built-in kickstand, mitigates grip issues and complements the phone's aesthetic. The display experience is equally impressive, with both inner and outer screens delivering excellent performance. The inner foldable display showcases vibrant colors and smooth scrolling, while the outer cover screen remains highly functional for daily tasks. The combination of a thin profile, durable hinge, and high-quality screens makes the Magic V6 a pleasure to use.

Although the visible crease under certain lighting conditions and the top-heavy camera bump are small compromises, they do not overshadow the phone's overall appeal. In a crowded foldable market, the Honor Magic V6 sets a high bar for design, durability, and everyday usability, solidifying its place as a leading large foldable for 2026





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