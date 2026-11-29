Honor launches the Magic 9 Pro Max featuring an Arri video partnership, dual 200-megapixel cameras, and an 8800mAh battery. We analyze the hardware upgrades and camera performance.

Honor has officially launched the Magic 9 Pro Max, a flagship smartphone engineered to bridge the gap between consumer mobile devices and professional cinema equipment through a direct partnership with Arri. This strategic alliance fundamentally alters the device's video processing pipeline by integrating Arri's renowned color science, allowing the phone to mimic the output of Alexa cinema cameras more closely than previous industry attempts. While Honor retains full control over its still photography algorithms, the inclusion of Arri Cinema mode marks a significant shift in how the brand approaches high-end video production on mobile hardware.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, ensuring robust computational performance for intensive imaging tasks and multitasking. It features a large 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels, which represents a slight increase in screen real estate compared to earlier models. The panel utilizes Honor's NanoCrystal Shield glass protection and supports a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Users are advised to switch from the default Vivid color mode to Professional settings to achieve more accurate color representation given the 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Also read Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Features All Three 200MP Cameras

Powering this expansive display is a massive 8,800mAh battery in global variants, with European models receiving a slightly reduced 8,000mAh capacity. This capacity significantly exceeds that of competing flagship devices from Apple and Samsung, easily trouncing rivals in both endurance and charging speed. The phone supports peak wired charging speeds of 100W, allowing users to charge the device from zero to full in under an hour using the included charger. Memory configurations start at 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and scale up to 16GB of RAM with 1TB of internal storage.

The rear camera array has been upgraded with two 200-megapixel sensors, including a new primary lens and a telephoto lens designed for enhanced low-light performance. The main camera, referred to as the Ultra Night camera, uses a Type 1/1.28 sensor with a 24mm equivalent focal length and an f/1.6 aperture. The telephoto camera likely utilizes a Samsung Isocell HP9 Type 1/1.4 sensor, offering an 85mm equivalent focal length with an f/2.6 aperture and a periscope design. Both sensors benefit from CIPA-rated 8.0 stops of image stabilization, providing gimbal-like stability with up to three degrees of angular motion correction.

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Honor has intentionally designed the camera module's aesthetic to pay homage to classic Arri models, specifically the Arriflex 35. This design choice results in a distinct visual departure from previous Honor flagship releases and accommodates the optional teleconverter kit included with certain accessory bundles. The device maintains high durability standards with IP68 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. A Moss Green variant stands out against black and white options, though it lacks native built-in MagSafe compatibility without a specific case.

Arri Cinema mode records in Arri's LogC3 format, with Honor stating that the main and telephoto cameras track that curve almost perfectly. This marks the first time Arri has matched more than one sensor in a single device, offering footage that is remarkably close to dedicated Arri bodies. The system includes 14 built-in LUTs plus 87 others downloadable from Arri or Honor. However, standard Video mode remains restrictive and lacks Arri's influence, locking 4K resolution to the default Vibrant style. Users seeking professional controls must rely on Cinema mode, which shoots 4K or 1080p at up to 60fps with the 10-bit APV codec.

Photos are typically pixel-binned to 12.5 megapixels, with full-resolution 200-megapixel capture available only in UHD and Pro modes. RAW capture is limited by pixel binning, preventing full-resolution RAW files. Users can switch the main camera's default focal length between 28mm and 35mm through in-sensor cropping. The telephoto lens offers a 3.5x zoom button that crops to a 170mm equivalent hybrid zoom, removing the previous 340mm option found in older models. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera remains unchanged and does not support the new Arri Cinema mode.

The G500 teleconverter kit adds a 500mm equivalent lens with 16 elements of optical glass, paired with an ultra-transmittance coating. Hybrid zoom extends to 14000mm, though AI processing heavily intervenes to fill in blurry blanks. The kit includes a sturdy case with MagSafe compatibility, a slide-in lens bracket, a clip-on battery-powered grip, and a neck strap. While the setup offers excellent natural bokeh, the grip sits flush with the bottom edge, potentially causing accidental touch inputs during use.

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Honor continues to refine its software features, including AI-driven tools like Magic Capture and AI Color presets. The AI Button on the left edge serves as a shortcut to these features but cannot be remapped to launch the main camera directly. Film-inspired filters are included alongside photographic styles, aiming to provide an analog aesthetic. Despite the heavy reliance on AI processing, Honor allows users to dial back HDR and adjust settings in Pro mode for more manual control over exposure and white balance.

Priced at roughly $1,300 to $1,400 without the Imaging Kit, the Magic 9 Pro Max competes directly with other current flagships. It is designed for users who prioritize video recording capabilities alongside solid photographic performance. For those seeking the best hybrid of photos and video, the device offers a compelling package. However, competitors like Vivo and Oppo maintain strong positions in their respective markets with different strengths in camera consistency and feature sets.