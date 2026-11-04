Honor Health Network Faces Scrutiny Over $950 Million in Medicaid Billing

An investigation reveals Honor Health Network entities billed $950 million in Medicaid funds, raising fraud concerns regarding home care and adult day services in New Jersey and New York.

Honor Health Network, a medical group based in New Jersey, is under intense scrutiny for presiding over $950 million in questionable Medicaid billing across its network of home health care and adult day care services. This revelation, uncovered by an investigation, highlights significant irregularities in how funds were processed for vulnerable populations over a six-year period.

Core Billing Details and Scale

One specific operation within the network, Broadway Respite and Home Care in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, billed a staggering $157 million from Medicaid. This financial activity involved 89,000 unique patients spanning from 2018 to 2024. The sheer volume of these claims has raised immediate alarms among industry experts and former investigators.

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Two additional home care entities operated by Honor Health Network, Quality Healthcare and Quality Family Care in Brooklyn, New York, billed $396 million according to government data from the same timeframe. These sums represent a substantial portion of the total $950 million questioned in the investigation, pointing to a systemic pattern rather than isolated incidents.

Another key entity, the affiliated Broadway Adult Day Care located across the street from Broadway Respite, billed Medicaid $40 million between 2018 and 2024. This facility served 28,000 unique patients during that period. The aggregation of these figures underscores the massive scale of financial transactions handled by the network.

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Suspicious Billing Mechanisms and Codes

A critical element of the investigation focuses on the billing codes used by these facilities. Broadway Respite and Adult Day Care used only one billing code each for the over two million individual claims processed during the six-year period. Industry sources indicate this lack of variety is highly unusual and potentially consistent with fraud.

Billing codes typically describe specific tasks aides perform, such as bathing, dressing, or eating assistance. Adult day care centers usually utilize multiple codes covering transportation, memory care, and other medical services. The use of a single generic code for millions of claims suggests a lack of detailed service documentation.

Similarly, First Horizons Home Health Care in Indianapolis, Indiana, billed $16.4 million for 5,600 patients using only one code. This amount is 21 times higher than the Health and Human Services median for that area. These patterns of uniform billing across diverse patient needs have drawn the attention of fraud investigators.

Stakeholder Positions and Patient Allegations

Patient families have reported severe issues with the quality of care provided by these agencies. Serena Abekassis, an 80-year-old former client of Quality Healthcare, claimed care workers were substandard. She alleged that workers did not change her or take her to the toilet, despite her being unable to get up due to illness.

Ms. Abekassis also accused workers of stealing personal items, including her bra, dresses, and food. Her daughter, Iris Abekassis, described the aides as incompetent and aggressive, comparing them unfavorably to homeless individuals. These claims were confirmed by two of her children, adding weight to the allegations of neglect.

Ralph Abekassis, the son, reported finding a liquor bottle next to a sleeping aide one afternoon. He stated that he reported these behaviors to the police, but officials did nothing. Quality Healthcare did not respond to requests for comment on these serious allegations.

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Impact on Medicaid Program and Future Outlook

Homeland Security Investigations conducted raids on Happy Adult Day Care in Brooklyn on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in an unrelated case. This action highlights the ongoing scrutiny of adult day care facilities in the region. However, the Honor Health Network entities have not been officially accused of wrongdoing, and their representatives declined to answer multiple requests for comment.

A former Medicaid fraud investigator described the volume of patients checking into Broadway Respite and Adult Day Care as very surprising. The investigator noted widespread double-dipping in other cases, where individuals had two different names and Medicaid numbers. This raises questions about the verification processes in place.

Fair Lawn, where Broadway Respite is located, is in Bergen County, one of the wealthiest counties in New Jersey. The investigator questioned how many seniors in this affluent area qualify for Medicaid, which is intended for low-income individuals. The rules require applicants to give up their assets to qualify, making high patient numbers in such areas suspicious.

Honor Health Network states on its website that it was founded in 2013 and has over 10,000 employees. The network operates twenty agencies and multiple adult day care centers servicing more than 15,000 patients across eight states and the District of Columbia. About a dozen businesses were identified as having suspicious billing patterns.

The lack of transparency in billing is an industry-wide issue. Fred Dennis, whose aunt was cared for by First Horizons, stated that families never see the billing records. He noted that agencies could charge for hours without providing the services, leaving families unaware of the true costs incurred by the Medicaid program.