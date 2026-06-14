Honor Flight to mark Flag Day with Brasstacular Benefit Concert

Lisa Larkins of Honor Flight Rochester and organizer Tom Allen joined ARC Rochester on Friday to plug the Ultimate Brasstacular Benefit Concert.

Lisa Larkins of Honor Flight Rochester and organizer Tom Allen joined ARC Rochester on Friday to plug the Ultimate Brasstacular Benefit Concert. The City of Rochester announced Friday it has issued a notice to vacate and cease-and-desist order to the Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel on State Street.

The woman found dead in Gates June 2 has been identified as Marie Fountain-Williams, 32, of Rochester, according to police. A 32-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Saturday crash on Rochester’s northside near North Clinton Avenue and Route 104. Police say no other injuries, and drugs or alcohol were not factors. Henrietta, N.Y.

— A Henrietta hotel is facing scrutiny after several long-term tenants and employees came forward with accusations of mismanagement and wrongful eviction. A 7-year-old was seriously hurt on Canandaigua Lake after a wave threw him from a moving pontoon boat, leaving him trapped between the pontoons with a severe leg cut. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial.





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