HONK! Fest West, breakdancing, and photography fests: Seattle's Final Weekend of May Has It All

We have already hit the final weekend of May, and that means summer vacation is right around the corner with plenty to do this weekend.

Can you believe it? We have already hit the final weekend of May, and that means summer vacation is right around the corner. While you still have to wait a little bit for school to be out, there’s still plenty to do this weekend.returns to three neighborhoods this weekend.

This three-day music festival is known to be “a celebration of community, collaboration, and creative expression dedicated to creating a community of inclusion. ” There are more than 30 street bands scheduled to play, with a variety of styles, so there will be something for everyone! Plus, there will be chances for you to join in on the fun with the pickup bands.

This event is free to attend, and you’ll find bands marching down streets and on stage tonight in Georgetown, tomorrow in Columbia City, and at Pratt Park on Sunday. Check the full schedule out on the event’swill teach you what a pollinator is and why they are so important, especially to our native plants. Plus, you can find out how to make your garden pollinator-friendly and the best types of soil to use for your garden.

As for the entertainment, there will be face painting and family fun, an impressive insect show, and lots of art to enjoy. Pollinator Fest is at 21 Acres in Woodinville.at the Ballard Locks returns for the summer on Saturday and Sunday. The Boeing Employees Concert Band will kick things off on Saturday at 2 p.m., and Northwest Swing takes the stage on Sunday at 2 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs, and picnic, and enjoy the sunshine and music.

The free concert series will run through the summer until September. Where to eat this summer in Seattle: Restaurants perfect for large groups, special occasionsis a breaking tournament where dancers will go head-to-head for a shot at the title and a chance to advance to the national and then international competitions. You will see some of the best dancers from across the nation.

According to the event’s press release, Seattle has been producing internationally recognized talent for decades, including the Massive Monkees, whom I mentioned last week. Get your tickets for Sunday’s eventhave fought their way back into first place in the AL West right before a homestand this weekend against the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks, who have won five straight games and are 10-1 over the last 11 games.

Tonight’s game is ’90s Firework Night, so stick around after the game for the show, and Saturday’s game is ’90s Julio Rodriguez Jersey Night for the first 15,000 fans.take on the New England Free Jacks in a Major League Rugby match at Starfire Sports in Tukwila on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available for all the sports action this weekend. Summer has not hit it’s full stride yet, but there’s always something going on, how are you getting prepared for it all?

Let me know atWe have already hit the final weekend of May, and that means summer vacation is right around the corner with plenty to do this weekend. NEW YORK — New York City residents and visitors look up at the sky to experience a phenomenon twice a year known as Manhattanhenge. The setting sun was framed by a canyon of skyscrapers Thursday as it sunk below the horizon, perfectly aligned with the Manhattan street grid.

The dramatic spectacle was just the NEW YORK — At the pinnacle of the American cultural pyramid, one particular inspiration has echoed across the centuries through friendship and tension alike: France. The American love affair with French luxury goods and their cultural cachet and craftsmanship has spanned the younger country’s history, and a new exhibit explores the story of how With summer nearly upon us, here are some spots that can host large groups of people and provide themed food and experiences for special occasions.

NEW YORK — Your favorite pair of jeans may have traveled around the world through cotton farms, dye houses, wash facilities and factories before ending up in your closet. The denim may have never been worn but it is stonewashed, sanded, chemically faded or laser-treated to look like it.

Those processes can require significant Why 45 is the new 50: The updated playbook for colon cancer screenings Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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