Hong Kong to open first humanoid robot-run convenience store

Hong Kong’s first humanoid robot-run convenience store will open on the Hung Hom waterfront and is expected to serve residents and visitors.

Hong Kong is preparing to open its first convenience store operated by a humanoid robot , marking a new step in the city’s push to bring artificial intelligence into everyday public life.

The 24-hour outlet will be located on the Hung Hom waterfront and is expected to serve both residents and visitors in multiple languages. Financial Secretary Paul Chan revealed the plan in his weekly blog, framing the project as part of Hong Kong’s broader effort to boost public understanding of artificial intelligence and support practical, people-facing applications of the technology.

Its Hong Kong launch will be the company’s first venture outside the mainland, a move Chan described as an endorsement of the city’s open market and its role as a showcase for global innovation. The store will be powered by a humanoid robot nicknamed “Xiao Gai”, designed to interact directly with customers as they approach the outlet. The robot can initiate friendly conversations, encourage browsing, and support purchases inside the compact retail space.

The store itself will use a nine-square-meter capsule format that can be configured for different product categories. According to the provided details, it can sell snacks, creative merchandise, and even over-the-counter medicines. That outlet was billed as the world’s first retail store routinely operated by a humanoid robot and has reportedly served around 1,000 customers daily since early August.

For Hong Kong, the waterfront capsule is positioned not just as a retail experiment, but also as a public-facing demonstration of how embodied AI could be integrated into ordinary city environments. Embodied AI refers to artificial intelligence placed inside physical systems, including robots and autonomous vehicles. These systems use sensors to read their surroundings, make instant decisions, and interact with the real world.

In the case of the humanoid robot convenience store, that means AI is not limited to a screen or chatbot interface. Instead, it becomes part of a physical service environment where customers can interact with a robot The company says the capsule format can help attract customers and create a high-tech service image for host cities. It claims nearby customer traffic can rise by 30–40 per cent after installation.

The robot-run store comes as Hong Kong looks to strengthen its position in embodied intelligence, talent, and innovation. Chan also disclosed that a high-level government committee on AI development has been established in the city. The committee is expected to hold its first meeting this month. The move signals that the administration is looking beyond long-term AI policy planning and toward practical deployments that residents and visitors can experience directly.

Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches. His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives. AI and Robotics





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