HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China (HK), DBS, and six other banks are the first direct participants.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has launched the CMU Digital Asset Platform for issuing, settling, and tokenizing debt securities. HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China , DBS, and six other banks are the first direct participants.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has launched the CMU Digital Asset Platform designed to facilitate the issuance, settlement, and tokenization of debt securities, as the region continues to embrace tokenized assets in its push to become a crypto hub.released Wednesday, Hong Kong's de facto central bank said that the new platform supports the paperless process spanning debt securities issuance, clearing, and settlement. It also adopts an atomic delivery-versus-payment onchain settlement model, providing 24-hour settlement in multi-currencies using cash tokens.

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The platform's capabilities were"validated" through trial trades in tokenized Exchange Fund Bills earlier this year, CMU OmniClear said in a separateEstablished in 2024, CMU OmniClear operates and develops Hong Kong’s Central Moneymarkets Unit system on behalf of the HKMA. The central securities depository had more than HK$6 trillion in assets under custody as of the end of September.

CMU OmniClear plans to explore expanding the platform beyond debt securities to other asset classes, including funds and, according to the statement. It will also explore opportunities to integrate with other decentralized platforms and instruments, including tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins. The first batch of direct participants are HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China , DBS, and six other banks, per the statement.

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"CMU OmniClear is implementing a strategic roadmap to establish the CMU as the core infrastructure for a multi-asset digital financial ecosystem in Hong Kong," Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, said in the statement. "This also creates synergies with HKMA's digital payment initiatives, facilitating efficient and secure end-to-end processes for digital assets.

" "Partnering with industry stakeholders, we will actively expand use cases, diversify asset class coverage, and connect with broader payment rails and other DLT platforms to create a future-proof ecosystem that defines the next generation of digital finance," said Stanley Chan, CEO of CMU OmniClear. Hong Kong is ramping up efforts to develop its digital asset ecosystem, particularly as tokenized assets gain traction.