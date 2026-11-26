Hong Kong residents have remembered the victims of the city's deadliest fire in decades by offering flowers and prayers.

Hong Kong residents on Thursday remembered the victims of the city's deadliest fire in decades by offering flowers and prayers days after the government warned them to be cautious about commemorative activities and to avoid being exploited by people it said had ulterior motives.

The blaze engulfed seven high-rise buildings in Wang Fuk Court on Nov. 26, 2025, killing 168 people and displacing thousands of others in a disaster unimaginable in the wealthy financial hub known for its safety and modernity. A year on, many fire survivors were still grieving their losses despite life pushing them forward to adjust to their temporary housing , arrange funerals for their loved ones, clean up their belongings retrieved from charred homes and decide on resettlement plans .

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At a park near the apartment complex in Tai Po in the north of Hong Kong, a steady stream of residents laid flowers, snacks and toys to pay tribute. Some returned to the familiar area and gazed at their old homes . Others were seen crying. Survivor YN Chi still remembers her escape from the complex a year ago, saying she wouldn't be alive if she had left five minutes later.